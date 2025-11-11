Notre Dame to launch program to support military-affiliated MBA students and families with gift from Bill and Stephanie Angrick

Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame is further strengthening its long-standing and deeply rooted commitment to supporting active-duty service members and veterans with the launch of the Angrick Military Scholars Program. Beginning in August 2026, the program will offer support for military-affiliated students entering the full-time Notre Dame MBA program.

Funded by a generous $15 million gift from Notre Dame alumnus Bill Angrick and his wife, Stephanie, the program will be housed within the Mendoza College of Business. It will provide funds for up to 10 Angrick Military Scholars in each cohort.

The University, which has had a strong and valued relationship with the U.S. military for generations, is home to one of the nation’s largest ROTC programs outside of service academies and military colleges. In 2017, Notre Dame established the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs to expand its support for University-enrolled veterans and their families, active-duty and ROTC students and those who are dependents of service members.

“We are deeply grateful to the Angrick family for their generosity, vision and commitment to Notre Dame’s distinctive mission as a force for good,” said Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., president of the University. “By expanding access to a Notre Dame education for military-affiliated students, we honor the extraordinary sacrifice of these students and their families and prepare them to be exceptional leaders in their chosen fields. At the same time, our campus community is immeasurably enriched by their presence and by their example of dedication to our nation and to the common good.”

When selecting Angrick Military Scholars, preference will be given to eligible U.S. military and Coast Guard veterans who enroll in the Notre Dame MBA program, with first preference going to MBA candidates with families.

Each qualified scholar will receive $30,000 per year in wraparound funding, which may be used to cover relocation, housing and child care expenses. This funding is in addition to any merit-based or other financial awards the scholar may receive.

“We are deeply grateful to Bill and Stephanie Angrick for their generosity,” said Martijn Cremers, the Martin J. Gillen Dean of the Mendoza College of Business. “With this gift, the Notre Dame MBA will provide the most comprehensive financial support available to families of qualified military students. The Angrick Military Scholars Program will help us attract outstanding military and veteran leaders whose experience and service align with the mission and values of our MBA program and the entire Notre Dame community.”

The gift will also recognize one or more Angrick Scholars annually as Naticchia Fellows, based on their personal, academic and military service records, leadership potential and alignment with the mission of Notre Dame. The fellowship is named in honor of Marine Corps veteran Robert D. Naticchia, the late father of Stephanie (Naticchia) Angrick.

“The Angrick family’s transformational gift will ensure that Notre Dame is the premier institution for military leaders who embody high moral character, outstanding leadership and love of country for years to come,” said Ken Heckel, director of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs. “These young people have served their country, and now the Angricks have empowered us to repay their service in a truly meaningful way.”

The Angricks have a long history of supporting the University of Notre Dame. This latest gift joins previous contributions to endow the construction of the Stayer Center third-floor executive lounge and offices and ESTEEM graduate program internships, as well as participation on the Cavanaugh and Jesse Harper Councils.

Bill Angrick, a longtime member of the Business Advisory Council for the Mendoza College of Business, received a bachelor’s degree in business from Notre Dame in 1990 and an MBA from Northwestern University in 1995. He is the co-founder, chair and chief executive officer of Liquidity Services Inc., a leading circular economy e-commerce marketplace. He is also founder of Persimmon Capital Partners, a private investment company, and serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capitol Area. Stephanie Angrick earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a DDS from the University of Maryland. The Angricks, who reside in Flagler Beach, Florida, are parents to William Alexander “Will” Angrick and Matthew August “Matt” Angrick. A 2025 graduate of the Mendoza College of Business, Will Angrick is currently a graduate business student at the University and a member of the Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse team.

“We are humbled and delighted to help launch this new program and to see its impact grow over time,” Bill Angrick said. “We look forward to helping Notre Dame attract outstanding military veteran leaders with high potential so that the University’s MBA program can prepare these leaders to make an even greater positive impact on society.”

