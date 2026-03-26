Notre Dame to confer 7 honorary degrees at 2026 Commencement

The University of Notre Dame will confer honorary degrees on six distinguished leaders at its 181st University Commencement Ceremony on May 17. A seventh honorary degree will be bestowed on Sister Raffaella Petrini, F.S.E., president of the Pontifical Commission and Governorate of Vatican City State, who will serve as the principal commencement speaker.

The honorees are:

Marguerite Barankitse

Marguerite Barankitse (doctor of laws)

Marguerite Barankitse, a humanitarian leader and teacher, is credited with saving more than 50,000 children and providing them with access to health care, education and culture through her organization, Maison Shalom (House of Peace). In 1993, as civil war raged in Burundi, Barankitse, a Tutsi, tried to hide 72 of her closest Hutu neighbors to keep them safe from persecution. They were discovered and executed, while Barankitse was forced to watch. She was, however, able to shelter 25 children from the massacre. This experience set her on a path toward humanitarian work, which she continues to this day, providing refugees and children affected by war with access to education, health care, economic empowerment and psychosocial support. What began as a relief effort has evolved into a comprehensive development entity, offering job training, microfinance and medical care across Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2015, following her protests against government overreach in Burundi, Barankitse was forced to relocate to Rwanda, continuing her work in exile. Animated by her deep Catholic faith and belief in the inherent dignity of every human being, Barankitse has been a stalwart advocate for human rights, often at great cost to her own safety and livelihood.

Mary Cunningham Boyce

Mary Cunningham Boyce (doctor of engineering)

A distinguished expert in mechanical engineering and champion of interdisciplinary scholarship to confront global challenges through basic research and real-world implementation, Mary Boyce is provost emerita and professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University. She joined the faculty at Columbia in 2013, serving as dean of the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science. She was appointed provost in 2021 and oversaw the return to campus following the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to her tenure at Columbia, Boyce was a faculty member at MIT for 25 years. A leading researcher of polymeric materials and soft composites, her groundbreaking contributions include creating new modeling methods for the use of engineers in commercial products, transportation vehicles, and biomedical devices, among others. Boyce’s contributions to the field led to her election as a fellow of the American Academy of Mechanics, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and her election to the National Academy of Engineering. She is the recipient of numerous honors, including the 2024 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Mechanical Engineering, the 2020 Timoshenko Medal and the 2015 Engineering Science Medal.

Eamon Duffy

Eamon Duffy (doctor of laws)

Eamon Duffy is an emeritus professor of the history of Christianity at the University of Cambridge and a former president and fellow of Magdalene College at Cambridge. Originally from Dundalk, in County Louth, Ireland, Duffy is a renowned scholar of Christianity in the Middle Ages and the Reformation, the history of the papacy, and Christian material and visual culture. Duffy has written extensively for both scholarly and popular audiences, and two of his books, “The Stripping of the Altars: Traditional Religion in England, 1400-1580” and “The Voices of Morebath: Reformation and Rebellion in an English Village,” are widely credited with reshaping the modern understanding of Catholicism in late medieval England as a vibrant and popular faith rather than a dying institution. In addition to his academic achievements, he was a member of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences and chaired the editorial board for the Calendar of Papal Letters, tasked with publishing Vatican material concerning Britain and Ireland between the 14th and 16th centuries. For his outstanding scholarship, Duffy was elected a fellow of the British Academy in 2004. He is also a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London. In 2017, Duffy was one of two Cambridge professors honored with a Papal Knighthood by Pope Francis in honor of his outstanding work for the Church and the Holy See.

Christopher J. Murphy III

Christopher J. Murphy III (doctor of laws)

Having earned an undergraduate degree at Notre Dame, a J.D. from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard University, Chris Murphy joined with his father-in-law and a group of investors in 1972 to purchase The First Bank and Trust Company of South Bend, now 1st Source Bank. He joined the bank as a director in 1972 and an employee at the end of 1976. He has served the organization as a board member, president, CEO and, most recently, executive chairman for more than 50 years, growing it to become the largest locally held financial institution in the region and consistently recognized among America’s best banks. Deeply committed to a life of generous service, Murphy has offered his considerable talents to numerous organizations seeking to address some of society’s most critical needs — including health care, economic development, education and support for the arts — at the regional, state and national levels. Among many other leadership positions, Murphy has served as chairman and CEO of the World Presidents’ Organization, on the international board of The Young Presidents’ Organization and on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. In 2001 he was inducted into the Indiana Academy and served as chair of its board of regents. He was named Business Leader of the Year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce in 2000, was inducted into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame in 2013, and has twice been named a Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana’s highest honor. He and his wife, Carmen (Carmi), are parents to six children, including four Notre Dame graduates.

J. Christopher Reyes

J. Christopher Reyes (doctor of laws)

J. Christopher Reyes is co-founder and chair of Reyes Holdings LLC, one of the largest global providers of food and beverage production and distribution services, with operations spanning North, Central and South America, as well as Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific. Reyes founded the company with his father and brother in 1976, beginning as a small beer distributor in South Carolina, and today delivering 1.3 billion cases of food and beverages globally each year. A widely respected philanthropist and member of many charitable boards, Reyes is a distinguished lifetime director of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and a director of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare and the Ronald McDonald House Charities. He has served on Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees since 2003, providing invaluable leadership and wise counsel to three University presidents. Reyes and his wife, Anne, have four children, three of whom are graduates of the University.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. (doctor of laws)

Named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., has served as the sixth archbishop of Newark since 2017. The son of Irish immigrants and the eldest of 13 children, he was ordained a priest for the Redemptorist Order in 1978 and ministered for 11 years in parishes in his native Detroit and Chicago. After serving as superior general of the Redemptorists, he was ordained archbishop in 2010 and appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to serve as the Secretary of the Congregation (now Dicastery) for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. From 2012 to 2017, he led the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. In addition to his responsibilities in the Archdiocese of Newark, he serves on the Vatican’s Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, the Synod of Bishops, the Dicastery for Culture and Education, the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, the Council for the Economy, the Dicastery for Bishops, and the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church. Fluent in five languages, Cardinal Tobin is a graduate of Holy Redeemer College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, and he earned a master’s in religious education and a Master of Divinity degree from Mount St. Alphonsus Seminary.

Contact: Carrie Gates, associate director of media relations, 574-993-9220, c.gates@nd.edu







