Notre Dame surpasses 87 percent for undergraduate study abroad participation

University of Notre Dame students and faculty from the College of Science and the College of Engineering embarked on a study abroad trip to the Galápagos Islands. The students conducted an observational research project of their own design and learned about principles of evolutionary biology, ecology and environmental geoscience. (Photo by Gary Lamberti/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame has once again received national recognition for its commitment to internationalization and global education in newly released rankings from the Institute of International Education. For the 2022-23 academic year, study abroad participation among Notre Dame undergraduates increased by more than 10 percentage points from the previous year — from 77 to 87.5 percent, according to new data published in the Open Doors report.

This increase can be attributed to several factors, including greater flexibility during the application process facilitated by Notre Dame Global’s study abroad team, who reopened the application period in early spring during each of the last three years to allow more students to apply or to have a second chance to apply.

The University’s colleges and schools have also worked with Notre Dame Global to find new ways to leverage the value of Notre Dame’s global network, which has led to greater integration of study abroad into their curriculum and contributed to the overall increase in student participation.

The percentage of Notre Dame undergraduates who study abroad has reached an all-time high, also ranking the University as third among doctorate-granting universities in the U.S. based on the number of students enrolled in its programs.

“We are thrilled with this year’s rankings,” said Hong Zhu, senior director of global education at Notre Dame Global. “More importantly, the participation rate signifies how important study abroad is to our students. Students recognize that global education is an essential part of their Notre Dame education and make room for it in their academic journey.”

University of Notre Dame junior Avery Gawronski and fellow classmates participated in a summer study abroad program in Uganda where they learned about Integral Ecology at the Bethany Land Institute. They were given the opportunity to make a compost pile with discarded plants, animal manure and water, all sourced on site from the farm. (Photo by Avery Gawronski/University of Notre Dame)

Zhu added that rankings tell only part of the story. “While we are extremely proud of that, we continue to focus on better preparing students so they can maximize their experience while abroad. Much credit goes to the entire study abroad team who work hard to create these opportunities and support students along the way and to the advising deans and faculty who support students in this endeavor.”

Notre Dame Global offers approximately 58 semester and year-long study abroad programs and 34 summer programs in 35 countries around the world. While abroad, students are encouraged to take part in internships, engage with local communities and conduct research with leading academics. Through these learning experiences, students develop global competencies and cultural understanding and collaborate on global research that has the potential to improve lives.

“The University’s global strategy calls for us to enhance the intentionality of study abroad programs and to develop intellectually rich experiences that allow students to deeply engage with host cultures through rigorous coursework, internships, independent research and service to others — and that is what we will continue to focus on and strengthen,” said Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization.

The Open Doors report is published by the Institute of International Education and examines the number of degree-seeking students who received academic credit for study abroad in a given year. Open Doors has conducted an annual statistical survey on international students in the United States since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972. Notre Dame has reported to Open Doors since 1949 and was recently awarded the Open Doors 75 Seal of Excellence.

To learn more about Notre Dame Global and its commitment to global scholarship, visit global.nd.edu. More information on the report can be found here.

Contact: Tracy DeStazio, associate director of media relations, 574-631-9958 or tdestazi@nd.edu