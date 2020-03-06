Notre Dame Stories: Tantur: Hill in the Holy Land, Episode 4: Oasis

Notre Dame Stories Logo

In the final episode of this four-part series, we explore Tantur using two interpretations of a commonly used metaphor for the place: an oasis. Many people describe the Tantur grounds in terms of its tranquility, beauty and peace. That is certainly true. But the literal definition of an oasis is “a fertile spot.” We’ll explain how Notre Dame at Tantur has become a place where seeds are planted and meet a Tantur “alumna” who views her time there as a pivot point in her career. And, we’ll explore what the University is planning to do to plant more seeds over the next 50 years.

Listen to the rest of the series now at stories.nd.edu/series/podcast/ta…in-the-holy-land/.

To learn more about Notre Dame's presence in and around Jerusalem, visit www.nd.edu/stories/tantur/.

Notre Dame Stories highlights the work and knowledge of the University's faculty and students. This podcast features interviews with Notre Dame faculty members who can lend insight into some of the major national and international stories of the day, as well as pieces that show the breadth of the life and research at the University.

Listen to more episodes here.