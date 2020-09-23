Notre Dame Stories: Equity in Policing

Notre Dame Stories Logo

As the national conversation about race and policing took shape over the summer, questions began surfacing about how police departments would respond. At Notre Dame, they were already working on an answer.

Guests:

Keri Kei Shibata, Chief, Notre Dame Police Department

Mike Seamon, Vice President for Campus Safety and University Operations

Matty Aubourg '21, Black Student Association of Notre Dame

Notre Dame BSA Statement: bsa932.wixsite.com/notredamebsa/upcoming-events

NDPD Statement on Equity in Policing: police.nd.edu/equity-in-policing/

