Notre Dame senior to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

Matthew Downing. (Photo credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

The University of Notre Dame student competing in the 2022 “Jeopardy!” National College Championship.

Who is Matt Downing?

A senior from Ronkonkoma, New York, Downing will be among 36 college students vying for a $250,000 grand prize on the popular game show the week of Feb. 7-11. His on-air appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Downing is a marketing major, with a second major in applied and computational mathematics and statistics. At Notre Dame he has involved himself with a wide array of organizations, including Camp Kesem, the Student International Business Council and the men’s boxing club.

His summer work experience includes internships with UPS in 2020 and KPMG in 2021, which is where he will continue his employment after graduation.