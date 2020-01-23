Notre Dame seeks whereabouts of student

Annrose Jerry, undated University file photo.

Annrose Jerry, Jan. 21.

The Notre Dame Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in establishing the whereabouts of Annrose Jerry, 21, a senior at the university. Ms. Jerry is 5-feet-5-inches tall, with dark hair (see attached photographs). She resides on campus. The university established earlier today that Ms. Jerry was last seen at Coleman-Morse Hall on campus at 8:45 Tuesday evening. Anyone who has seen Ms. Jerry since then or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.