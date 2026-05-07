Notre Dame recognized as top producer of Gilman Scholars over program’s first 25 years

The University of Notre Dame has been named a top producer of Gilman Scholars over the program's first 25 years.

The University of Notre Dame has been recognized as a top producer of Gilman Scholars over the program’s first 25 years, ranking fifth among institutions with between 5,000 and 15,000 students. Notre Dame has had 283 Gilman Scholars since the U.S. Department of State-sponsored program was established in 2001, including 44 this year alone.

Among this year’s winners, two are Gilman-McCain Scholars, representing students whose parents are active duty military. One is a STEM enhancement recipient and two are Critical Need Language enhancement recipients. Enhancement recipients submit an extra essay and earn up to $2,000 in additional funding.

The winners worked closely with Notre Dame’s Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE) in applying for the award.

“When I first began working for Notre Dame in 2017, I met with a total of three Gilman applicants throughout the year. I am incredibly happy to see how far we have come as an institution in terms of supporting students who are interested in this award,” said Elise Rudt-Moorthy, CUSE’s associate director of national fellowships. “Through the outreach efforts of the Office of Financial Aid and Notre Dame Global, the Gilman Scholarship has earned name recognition among students, and through the hard work of Gilman application advisors like Assistant Director Mathilda Nassar and Academic Advisor Grace Song, we made sure last year’s applicants had timely and carefully crafted feedback. I hope to continue improving our offerings to Gilman applicants in years to come.”

Chosen as part of a highly competitive selection process, Gilman Scholars spend a year studying abroad. Upon returning to the U.S., they complete a follow-on service project to spread awareness of the program.

The Gilman Top Producer campaign recognizes U.S. colleges and universities for their dedication to providing global opportunities for American students with support from the Gilman Program. The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, categorizes Gilman Top Producers by size, with a separate category for two-year institutions.

Established by an act of Congress, the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, providing them with skills critical to U.S. national security and economic prosperity. The award covers tuition, room and board, books, local transportation, insurance, airfare and passport and visa fees up to $5,000. Students who study a critical-need language can apply for a supplemental award of up to $3,000.

For more on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.