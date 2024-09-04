Notre Dame ranked among state’s top employers by Forbes

(Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Forbes magazine’s annual survey of America’s best in-state employers has ranked the University of Notre Dame the leading employer in Indiana’s education sector and second among all of the state’s large organizations.

“Being named one of the best workplaces in Indiana is a testament to the people who make Notre Dame a place of excellence, innovation and community,” said Shannon Cullinan, the University’s executive vice president. “It is an honor to be recognized, and we are deeply grateful for the commitment and spirit that each member of our team brings to our mission every day."

For more than 175 years, the University has played a vital role in the economic, intellectual, and cultural health of the South Bend region and the state of Indiana. Vice President for Notre Dame Human Resources Heather Christophersen said that role will continue.

“This recognition reflects the dedication and loyalty of our exceptional team, whose efforts help make Notre Dame a place where passion meets purpose,” Christophersen said. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to recruiting, retaining, and developing future leaders and fostering economic prosperity across the Hoosier state, ensuring that our contributions continue to be a force for good in Indiana and beyond."

The latest recognition comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this year that the University ranked as the top educational institution and in the top 20 on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers list.

The magazine’s in-state-employer ranking provides regional insights into employer performance, ensuring that the rankings reflect the experiences of employees within each state.

The list was determined by an independent survey conducted by Forbes and Statista, which assessed more than 160,000 employees from companies across various industries employing at least 500 people in the U.S. The survey included approximately 4.4 million employer assessments, focusing on employees’ willingness to recommend their own employers and recommendations from friends, family and industry peers.

For a list of current employment opportunities, visit jobs.nd.edu.