Notre Dame publications win six CASE awards

CASE

The University of Notre Dame has been recognized with six Council For Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) 2022 Circle of Excellence Awards, which honor outstanding work in the areas of advancement services, alumni relations, communications, fundraising and marketing.

Among the winners:

Strategic Content won a bronze in communications/storytelling for “The Great Crown Caper” by Andy Fuller, with creative direction by Taylor Packet and photos and illustrations by Matt Cashore and Peter Hoey, respectively.

Strategic Content and the College of Science won a bronze in writing-news/features (1,000-plus words) for “Disease Detectives” by Deanna Csomo Ferrell, with photos by Matt Cashore.

Notre Dame Magazine won four awards: a gold in writing-column or opinion piece for “Joe Slovinec Comes Home” by Kerry Temple; a gold in writing-news/feature (1,000-plus words) for “A Practical Petition” by John Nagy; a silver in writing-news/features (1,000 plus words) for “Novice Boxer” by Patrick Griffin, with photos by Matt Cashore; and a bronze in writing-profile (1,000-plus words) for “The Enigmatic Anton Hermann-Chroust” by Margaret Fosmoe and William Anderson.

CASE is a global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement professionals who share the goal of championing education to transform lives and society. Circle of Excellence Award winners represent thousands of member institutions and their affiliated nonprofits worldwide.