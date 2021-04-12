Notre Dame Provost Miranda to testify at US Senate hearing

Marie Lynn Miranda, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at the University of Notre Dame. (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

Marie Lynn Miranda, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at the University of Notre Dame, will be among six higher education leaders who will testify at a U.S. Senate hearing Wednesday (April 14) on measures Congress can take to enhance America’s scientific competitiveness and strengthen its innovation ecosystem.

The hearing, hosted by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, is titled “Legislative Hearing on the Endless Frontier Act.”

Miranda and other experts will offer their perspectives on the proposed Endless Frontier legislation, including National Science Foundation research funding; ways to grow and diversify the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pipeline; efforts to improve technology transfer and workforce development programs; and the investments needed in regional innovation centers.

Others appearing at the hearing include:

Kelvin Droegemeier, Regents Professor, University of Oklahoma; former director, Office of Science and Technology Policy; and former acting director, National Science Foundation

David Shaw, provost and executive vice president, Mississippi State University

Linden Rhoads, general manager, The W Fund

Gary Butler, chief executive officer, Camgian

Bill Bonvillian, senior director, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Office of Digital Learning

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. in the Russell Senate Office Building. A live video will be available here. Due to current limited access to the Capitol complex, the general public is encouraged to view the hearing via the livestream.