Notre Dame political scientist David Campbell appointed to Kluge Chair in American Law and Governance

David Campbell, the Packey J. Dee Professor of American Democracy in the Department of Political Science at the University of Notre Dame. (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

The Library of Congress has named David Campbell, the Packey J. Dee Professor of American Democracy at the University of Notre Dame, to the Kluge Chair in American Law and Governance, a prestigious research appointment focused on legal, constitutional and political issues related to the institutions of American government.

The spring 2027 residential chair position will enable Campbell to make use of the world’s largest law library and the Library of Congress’ unique collection of manuscripts on the formation and development of the American Republic, while providing opportunities for ongoing dialogue with political leaders on matters of importance to civic and political life.

One of five Kluge Chairs articulated in the founding documents of the John W. Kluge Center, the Chair in American Law and Governance is awarded to “scholars of great accomplishment chosen for their intellectual and communicative abilities.” Previous chairs include Gary Gerstle, the Paul Mellon Professor of American History Emeritus at the University of Cambridge; Suzanne Mettler, the John L. Senior Professor of American Institutions at Cornell University; and Jacob Hacker, the Stanley Resor Professor of Political Science at Yale.

“Holding the Kluge Chair is truly an honor,” Campbell said. “The Library of Congress is one of America’s best ideas — a civic institution dedicated to fostering knowledge and inquiry. I look forward to spending time in this unique incubator of scholarship.”

A renowned scholar of civic and political engagement, Campbell’s work has advanced the understanding of how American attitudes toward religion have changed over the past 60 years, why secularization has rapidly advanced due to politics, and how women holding public office inspires political engagement among young people.

During his time in residence, he will work on a project titled “Kids These Days: The Civic Education of America’s Teens,” in which he will examine what, when and how young people learn about democracy — at home, at school, in their communities and online.

“David Campbell is an exceptional scholar of American politics, as his many accolades indicate — but he is also an essential thought leader who is pursuing solutions to strengthen American democracy in a polarized era,” said Kenneth Scheve, the I.A. O’Shaughnessy Dean of the College of Arts & Letters and Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Political Science at Notre Dame.

Campbell is the author or co-author of five books, including “American Grace: How Religion Divides and Unites Us,” with Robert D. Putnam (Simon & Schuster, 2010), which won book awards from the American Political Science Association and the Religion Communicators Council. His other books include “Why We Vote: How Schools and Communities Shape Our Civic Life” (Princeton, 2006) and “Secular Surge: A New Fault Line in American Politics,” with John C. Green and Geoffrey C. Layman (Cambridge, 2021), which won the Society for the Scientific Study of Religion’s Distinguished Book Award and was runner-up for the APSA’s Hubert Morken Award for the Best Book on Religion and Politics.

His most recent book, with Christina Wolbrecht, is “See Jane Run: How Women Politicians Matter for Young People” (University of Chicago, 2025). He has written or co-written 20 book chapters and 38 peer-reviewed journal articles and edited three collected volumes.

He was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation’s oldest learned societies and independent policy research centers. In February, the academy published a guide, titled “Preparing Students for Civic Life: A Guide for Higher Education Leaders,” developed by a group of university presidents, faculty and civic experts, led by Campbell.

Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s and Ph.D. from Harvard University. He joined the Notre Dame faculty in 2002 and has held multiple leadership positions on campus, including chair of the Department of Political Science from 2015 to 2021 and director of what is now known as the Rooney Democracy Institute from 2009 to 2015. He currently serves as director of the Democracy Initiative, an interdisciplinary research, education and policy effort focused on advancing solutions to sustain and strengthen global democracy, which launched in 2023.

Campbell is a go-to expert and op-ed author for major media outlets seeking perspective and commentary on American politics and religion, including the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press and The Conversation. He is the previous recipient of an Andrew Carnegie Fellowship, and his research has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the Templeton Foundation and the Spencer Foundation.