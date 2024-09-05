Notre Dame partners to grow Indiana’s mental health workforce

Today, one out of every two Americans lives in a mental health workforce shortage area, according to the United States Bureau of Health Workforce (BHW). In many communities, the lack of providers means behavioral health, mental health and substance use-related needs go untreated. To meet Americans’ needs by 2036 would mean training nearly 100,000 new psychologists, along with thousands of social workers, counselors, marriage and family therapists and other providers.

The University of Notre Dame is part of a statewide effort aimed at reversing this trend. In partnership with WISE Indiana, on behalf of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA), the University is contracted to help enhance the recruitment, retention and quality of Indiana’s behavioral health workforce. The effort will also identify promising, data-driven strategies for mental health workforce development that can be applied by future programs across the state.

Gina Navoa Svarovsky, who will lead Notre Dame's efforts, said, "With a problem this large, it's important to explore a wide range of potential solutions." Svarovsky, who serves as the faculty director of the Center for Broader Impacts and an associate professor of the practice in the Center for STEM Education, will oversee the convening of representatives from the state’s 18 Recruitment and Retention Innovation grant awardees to form a Community of Practice that can foster idea sharing, networking and professional learning among project leaders.

Initiatives within the state’s Community of Practice will take several different approaches, such as:

Hosting career exploration and training for high school students,

Implementing new training opportunities and career pathways for community health workers and addiction peer recovery coaches,

Piloting or expanding intern-to-employee career programs, and

Providing support for existing providers to reduce unnecessary burdens and prevent burnout.

The members of the Community of Practice will share successful ideas with each other as their projects unfold. The team will also leverage Notre Dame’s expertise in mental health to provide professional development opportunities to members of the Community of Practice over the next three years.

The Community of Practice will be supported by Notre Dame's research strengths in community health and data-driven program evaluation. Campus partners that will contribute to the statewide Community of Practice will include the Center for Broader Impacts, the Community Health and Clinical Partnerships team, the Department of Psychology, the Notre Dame Research Communications Team, and the William J. Shaw Center for Children and Families.

To learn more about efforts to enhance the overall societal impact of research at the University of Notre Dame, please visit cbi.nd.edu.

Contact: Brandi Wampler, associate director of media relations, 574-631-2632, brandiwampler@nd.edu