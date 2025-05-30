Notre Dame opens new Washington Office to expand service and impact in nation’s capital

Notre Dame Washington Office

The University of Notre Dame marked the opening of its new Washington, D.C., office with a blessing and dedication ceremony, highlighting the University’s growing presence in the nation’s capital. As the leading U.S. Catholic research university, Notre Dame is deepening its commitment to shaping national and global dialogue through scholarship, service and civil discourse.

Located at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW — just blocks from Capitol Hill and the White House — the new office will serve as Notre Dame’s hub for federal engagement, ensuring the University’s research and thought leadership effectively inform policy, public debate and innovation.

University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., was on hand for the dedication, joined by members of the University’s Board of Trustees, senior leadership, faculty, alumni and distinguished guests.

“This office will empower us to bring the fullness of Notre Dame — its values, research, people and faith — into closer dialogue with the pressing issues of our day,” Father Dowd said. “It will serve as a launching pad for collaboration, creativity, servant leadership and enduring impact in service of the common good.”

From left to right: Chair of the Board of Trustees John B. Veihmeyer; University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.; VP for Public Affairs and Communications Pedro Ribeiro; Associate VP for Federal and Washington Relations Laura McAleer; University VP and Chief of Staff Ann Firth Laura McAleer offers opening remarks.

A national platform for Notre Dame’s mission

The Washington Office connects the University to the nation’s capital, working to ensure that Notre Dame’s scholarship, research and Catholic mission help shape public policy and civic discourse at the highest levels. Jointly led by Notre Dame Research and the Office of Public Affairs and Communications, the office also provides strategic guidance to campus leadership on federal policies and regulations that may affect the University.

As part of its interdisciplinary mission, the office strengthens relationships with Congress, federal agencies, the media and peer institutions, while also serving as a resource and connection point for Notre Dame faculty, students, alumni and friends across the country.

Guests reflect at the blessing and dedication of Notre Dame’s Washington Office. Father Dowd blesses the Washington Office.

“Notre Dame has long been a part of the fabric of this consequential city — from our students interning on the Hill and in federal agencies, to faculty shaping policy through research and testimony, to alumni in leadership positions in government, law and public service,” said Laura McAleer, associate vice president for federal and Washington relations. “This new space reflects Notre Dame’s deepening commitment to that impactful work.”

The new location complements Notre Dame’s existing presence in the capital, including the Washington Program and the Keough School of Global Affairs Washington Office, which is the University’s first physical footprint in D.C. Located just a few blocks away from the new office, the Keough School leads essential global policy work and will continue to serve as a vital convening space for the Notre Dame community. Together, these locations strengthen Notre Dame’s impact and reach as a force for good in Washington and beyond.

Watch: From the Golden Dome to the Capitol Dome

See how Notre Dame’s mission comes to life in Washington in this short video:

For more information on Notre Dame’s work in Washington, visit washingtonoffice.nd.edu.

Originally published by Olivia Rotolo at washingtonoffice.nd.edu on .