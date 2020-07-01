Notre Dame Office of Life and Human Dignity announces 2020 Teaching Human Dignity Contest winners

Statue of Our Lady of the University in the main circle. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame Office of Life and Human Dignity in the McGrath Institute for Church Life is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 University of Notre Dame Teaching Human Dignity Contest. Contest applicants were challenged to develop instructional plans and materials that address life and human dignity issues to create a rich, powerful learning experience for high school students. Winners were selected for the in-service curriculum resource and in-service unit/lesson resource categories.

Unit/Lesson Resource Winners

First place: John Brahier, Divine Child High School, Dearborn, MI ($750)

Second place: Jim Remillard, Saint John Paul II High School, Hyannis, MA ($450)

Curriculum Resource Winners

First place: Kevin Zenner, Saint Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights, MN ($300)

Second place: Brian Crossen, Bishop Feehan High School, Attleboro, MA ($100)

As part of the first place prize in each category, John Brahier’s unit, “Exploring China’s One-Child Policy with Exponential and Logarithmic Functions,” and Kevin Zenner’s curriculum resource exploring the dignity of the poor will be included in the Office of Life and Human Dignity’s Teaching Human Dignity series.

The contest elicited more than 60 submissions from pre-service and in-service educators ranging in instruction from 9th-12th grade. Submitted materials covered a variety of subject areas including English, theology, math, science, social studies and Spanish. All submissions were original instructional resources that reflected both the characteristics of high-quality learning and the mission of the Teaching Human Dignity series. This was the contest’s inaugural year.

“We received many excellent submissions to the Teaching Human Dignity Resource Contest and were inspired by their creativity and quality,” said Jessica Keating, program director of the Office of Life and Human Dignity. “They engaged both intellect and heart, and our winning submissions will provide students with a robust learning experience that not only spurs meaningful conversation about issues of human dignity, but places these issues within the context of academic study.”

