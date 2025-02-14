Notre Dame named America’s Best Large Employer by Forbes

Forbes has named the University of Notre Dame as America’s Best Large Employer for the first time, leading 700 other organizations with at least 5,000 employees.

Notre Dame has appeared on the Best Large Employer list six times, most recently as the 20th-ranked employer and top educational institution in 2024.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who works at Notre Dame for their invaluable contributions to our mission,” said University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. “Our accomplished and dedicated employees are our most valuable asset, and it is because of their efforts that the University is receiving this wonderful recognition.”

“Being recognized as a Forbes top employer is a testament to the culture of care, belonging and excellence that defines our Notre Dame community,” Heather Christophersen, vice president for Notre Dame Human Resources, said. “We strive to create a workplace where every person feels valued, supported and empowered to make a difference both in their own life and in the world.”

Over the past three years, Notre Dame has expanded its employee wellness center; enriched its emotional well-being, caregiving and education benefits for employees; and announced the addition of a new on-campus child care facility.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile this year’s list, based primarily on anonymous survey responses from current and former employees.

Survey respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate their employer based on a range of criteria, including salary, work environment, training programs and opportunities to advance.

The responses were tallied and analyzed along with additional survey data from the past three years to account for fluctuations in the data, with more recent data and evaluations from current employees weighted more heavily than others.

Forbes has been ranking America’s Best Large Employers for 10 years. It also ranks the best mid-size employers.

To explore Notre Dame career opportunities, visit jobs.nd.edu.