Notre Dame mourns the deaths of two students

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., joined with the campus community in mourning the passing of two first-year students who died this morning after being struck by an automobile at Ironwood Road and Bulla Road, about a mile east of the campus.

“On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I express our deepest condolences and pray that our students’ families and friends may find God’s grace and solace after so shattering a loss,” Father Jenkins said. “We also pray for a full recovery of our student who remains hospitalized as a result of the accident.”

The accident occurred at about 4 a.m., taking the lives of Valeria Espinel, 19, from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and Olivia Lara Rojas, 19, from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. A third student, a sophomore, is hospitalized.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Counseling and campus ministry support at Notre Dame are available for classmates and others affected by this tragedy. The campus will gather for prayer at a time and location to be announced.