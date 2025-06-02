Notre Dame Law School launches new Veterans Law Clinic

Notre Dame Law School is launching a new Veterans Law Clinic, dedicated to providing free legal assistance to U.S. military veterans in matters such as disability claims and appeals.

The clinic will begin operation in the fall of this year, and it will offer critical support to veterans while creating opportunities for law students to gain hands-on experience advocating for those who have served the nation.

"Our new Veterans Law Clinic is essential for two reasons: it provides students with the opportunity to apply what they're learning in the classroom to real-world cases, and it serves veterans who need help navigating the complexities of the disability benefits system,” said G. Marcus Cole, the Joseph A. Matson Dean and Professor of Law. “At Notre Dame Law School, we firmly believe that anyone who has served our country deserves the benefits they've earned, and as Notre Dame Lawyers, we have a special obligation to ensure veterans receive those benefits."

The Veterans Law Clinic will initially focus on helping veterans obtain disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), a process that requires proving both service connection and the severity of a veteran’s medical condition. The clinic will handle initial claims and appeals at all levels—from local regional offices to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals and the federal Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

ND Law professor Caleb Stone

The new clinic will be led by Professor Caleb Stone, an experienced veterans’ lawyer and advocate, who will join Notre Dame Law School from William & Mary Law School on July 1.

Under his direction, the clinic will work closely with veterans to establish service connections for medical conditions and advocate for appropriate disability ratings from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“This is about proving that a disability or a condition is somehow related to a veteran’s military service,” said Stone. “Once we’ve proved that a disability is service connected, we will advocate for the veteran to prove to the Department of Veterans Affairs how severe that disability or medical condition is.”

The clinic will operate on a pro bono basis, offering legal services typically unavailable for free, especially during the initial phases of the complex VA process, where legal representation for pay is often restricted. Initially, the clinic will focus on helping local and Indiana veterans—particularly underserved populations—while establishing relationships with VA medical centers and veterans service organizations.

"By offering these services free of charge, the clinic helps veterans avoid the costly fees associated with private legal counsel, providing life-changing support that can mean the difference between poverty and dignity," said Stone.

Notre Dame Law students will play a central role in the Veterans Law Clinic, leading individual cases from start to finish. They will conduct client interviews, legal research, document review, and brief writing, all under the guidance of licensed attorneys. In the clinic’s early stages, students will also help shape its direction, contributing to outreach and operational strategy.

The idea for the Veterans Law Clinic was originally sparked by two Notre Dame Law students, Garrett Hofmann and Mary Pat Peterson. Each had independently discussed the need for such a clinic with Professor Bob Jones, dean of experiential learning, and discovered that the Law School was already beginning to develop plans for a clinic to serve veterans. The students then connected, collaborated, and ultimately met with Dean Cole, helping to lay the foundation for what would become the Law School’s newest clinic.

Hofmann was also instrumental in organizing a symposium “What Do We Owe Our Veterans?” earlier this year, which explored many of the legal issues surrounding veterans and helped build momentum for the clinic’s creation.

Beyond casework, the clinic will engage in policy initiatives and community outreach, with a particular focus on the niche area of litigating pre-separation medical discharge cases—advocating for service members facing medical separation to be properly medically retired in order to receive their long-term benefits.

The new Veterans Law Clinic—Notre Dame Law School’s eighth clinic—provides students with the opportunity to serve veterans by offering direct legal services under the close supervision of a licensed attorney. This hands-on experience not only helps students develop essential legal skills through real-world practice, but it also reinforces Notre Dame Law School’s Catholic mission and its commitment to educating “a different kind of lawyer” dedicated to service, ethics, and social responsibility.

The Veterans Law Clinic also continues the University of Notre Dame’s enduring commitment to supporting those who have sacrificed for the country, ensuring veterans have access to the legal assistance they need.