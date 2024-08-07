Notre Dame launches new master’s in digital marketing

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business is launching a specialized master’s program designed to meet the increasing demand for professionals in digital marketing, which is projected to be one of the fastest-growing career sectors in the next decade.

The Notre Dame Master of Science in Digital Marketing (MSDM) is a 10-month residential program for individuals interested in careers in digital marketing management, social media management, marketing analytics and related roles crucial to a company’s marketing success.

“Digital marketing is an exciting area of career growth where there is a critical need for skilled professionals who think deeply about the ethical dimensions of this powerful discipline,” said Kevin Hartman, MSDM academic director, former chief analytics strategist at Google and author of “Digital Marketing Analytics: In Theory and In Practice.” “The Notre Dame Master of Science in Digital Marketing is uniquely designed to develop both applied skills and a mindset of using digital marketing innovatively and responsibly.”

The STEM-designated MSDM is intended for students with business or non-business undergraduate degrees with less than three years of work experience. The curriculum includes courses in key digital marketing areas such as brand strategy, social and email media marketing, search engine optimization, artificial intelligence and automation.

Students also gain practical hands-on experience in executing a comprehensive digital marketing campaign in a real-world context.

“Our imperative at Mendoza is to ‘Grow the Good in Business’ by developing servant leaders who want to succeed professionally through their contributions to human flourishing,” said Martijn Cremers, the Martin J. Gillen Dean and Bernard J. Hank Professor of Finance. “Our MSDM program will provide a foundational understanding of digital marketing as well as a comprehensive, values-focused perspective on the power of digital marketing to drive business excellence.”

The MSDM is part of Mendoza’s suite of specialized master’s degrees that allow students to study a focused discipline in an accelerated format.

“MSDM students will join a growing community of Mendoza’s specialized master’s students, which provides increased opportunities to learn, network and socialize with others,” said Kristen Collett-Schmitt, associate dean for undergraduate and specialized master’s programs. “These experiences make our programs truly transformative far outside the classroom.”

Applications are now being accepted for August 2025. Visit MSDM Application Requirements for details on applying.

For more information about the Notre Dame Master of Science in Digital Marketing, contact Nadia Ewing, associate director for MSDM admissions, at msdm.business@nd.edu.

Originally posted on Mendoza News.