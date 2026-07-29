Notre Dame launches Data, AI, and Computing Initiative to unify emerging technology research, education and academic services

The Main Building and Basilica of the Sacred Heart at sunset. (Photo by Michael Caterina/University of Notre Dame)

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes how we interact and operate within society, the University of Notre Dame is expanding its institutional approach to data, AI and computing through a coordinated strategy focused at the intersection of research, education and societal impact.

Notre Dame’s Data, AI, and Computing (DAC) Initiative outlines a multi-year, campus-wide effort to position the University as a trusted leader in emerging technologies. The Initiative convenes discussions and action for research, education and impact across colleges, schools, centers, and disciplines in support of Notre Dame’s broader strategic framework.

Directed by Nitesh Chawla, the Frank M. Freimann Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and the Lucy Family Director for Data & AI Academic Strategy, the DAC Initiative brings together several existing University strengths under a unified institutional structure. This new framework includes the Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society, the Scientific AI Initiative, and specialized labs in residence spanning fundamental research and interdisciplinary applications, also guided by the dimensions of responsible, inclusive, safe, and empowering (RISE).

Additionally, research software engineers and data scientists from the Center for Research Computing and the Applied Analytics & Emerging Technology Lab will form a new Deployment, Operations, Modeling, and Engineering (DOME) unit to support data and AI research across the University.

The effort reflects both the accelerating pace of AI adoption and the growing need for universities to prepare students for an economy and society increasingly shaped by data and computation.

“Data and AI-driven technologies are transforming nearly every sector of society,” said David Go, vice president and associate provost for academic strategy. “Notre Dame’s distinctive strength lies in combining technological fluency in these emerging tools with a Catholic intellectual tradition that integrates faith and reason for the common good.”

At the center of the Initiative’s educational efforts are the DAC curricular activities, which explore how data, AI, and computational approaches could be integrated into curriculum and learning across undergraduate and graduate education. The work includes evaluating new interdisciplinary courses and degree programs that complement existing offerings, as well as ensuring support for faculty innovation and establishing long-term structures that allow curricular growth to scale across departments and colleges.

During an Initiative-hosted Industry Leaders Roundtable, University faculty and industry professionals convened to discuss the urgent need for graduates to have technical fluency combined with durable skills like adaptability and communications to navigate an increasingly AI-driven career pipeline.

“Through our conversations with industry leaders, we’re hearing a consistent message: AI is becoming part of nearly every role and every industry,” said Corey Angst, the Jack and Joan McGraw Family Professor of IT, Analytics, and Operations. “That’s why Notre Dame is expanding opportunities for students to build AI and analytics skills while also strengthening the critical thinking, communication and ethical judgment that employers continue to value most.”

The University's expanding AI curriculum includes a new undergraduate minor in AI Analytics in Business, launching through the Mendoza College of Business in fall 2026.

Signature programs such as the Interdisciplinary Training and Research for Ethical Data Science, Research, Analytics, Data Innovation, and New Technologies, and the AI Leaders of Tomorrow provide students with technical data science training alongside opportunities to examine the ethical and societal dimensions of emerging technologies.

Beyond curriculum development, the Initiative supports a research ecosystem of working groups spanning RISE AI, foundational methods, AI-enabled science and engineering, computational social science, health, and digital humanities. Several of these working groups also contribute to research discussions that work to leverage AI to reduce poverty, improve sustainability, address health access, and promote democracy.

“Data, AI, and computing are already shaping the future,” said Chawla. “Through the DAC Initiative, we’re helping shape that future with purpose by uniting expertise across disciplines to advance discovery that serves society, prepare students for an AI-enabled world, and ensure that technological progress remains responsible and deeply human.”

For more information about the Data, AI, and Computing Initiative, visit data-ai-computing.nd.edu.

Contact: Brandi Wampler, associate director of media relations, 574-631-2632, brandiwampler@nd.edu