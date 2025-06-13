Notre Dame honors Carmi and Chris Murphy with 2025 Sorin Award

University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., Chris and Carmi Murphy, and Alumni Association Executive Director Dolly Duffy during the presentation of the 2025 Sorin Award (Photo by Peter Ringenberg/University of Notre Dame)

In recognition of their contributions to the University of Notre Dame and service to the South Bend community, Carmi and Chris Murphy were presented with the 2025 Rev. Edward Frederick Sorin, C.S.C., Award on May 31 at the Alumni Association’s annual reunion celebration.

The Sorin Award is conferred on a graduate who has rendered distinguished service to the University. It was established by the Alumni Association in 1965 and is one of the University’s highest honors.

“Chris and Carmi Murphy are the embodiment of what it means to be loyal sons and daughters of Notre Dame,” Alumni Association Executive Director Dolly Duffy said. “Not only have they dedicated themselves to giving back to Our Lady’s University, they have used their time and talents to be forces for good in the city of South Bend, the state of Indiana and beyond.”

As the lead benefactors, along with Ernestine Raclin, of the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, the Murphys have played a pivotal role in the expansion of the arts on campus and in the community. Opened in November 2023, the Raclin Murphy Museum now serves both the University and South Bend, providing ample space for Notre Dame’s extensive art collection and strengthening the bridge to the region by expanding public access to the arts.

Chris Murphy is chair, president and chief executive officer of 1st Source Corp., having served as CEO of the bank since 1977 and on its board for nearly 50 years. In addition to the Morris Inn, he and Carmi have supported Raclin-Carmichael Hall, the 1st Source Bank Commercialization Award and multiple other projects at Notre Dame. In addition to serving on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Murphy has also served on the board of the Indiana University Medical Education Foundation and the Indiana Academy Board of Regents, part of the Independent Colleges of Indiana.

Carmi Murphy has served on the Snite Museum Advisory Council since 2007 and is a life board member of WNIT. She served for 15 years on the Saint Mary’s College Board of Trustees and has, among others, served on the boards of the Michiana YMCA, Memorial Health Foundation and Family and Children’s Center. Four of Chris and Carmi’s children have Notre Dame degrees.