Notre Dame Forum event to celebrate 20 years of the 'What Would You Fight For?' campaign

As part of the 2025-26 Notre Dame Forum, the University of Notre Dame will host an event celebrating 20 years of storytelling through the “What Would You Fight For?” (WWYFF) campaign, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday (March 19) in the Smith Ballroom of the Morris Inn.

The event, which will feature opening remarks from University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., will be moderated by NBC Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico.

Panelists will reflect on the impact and evolution of this storytelling as part of this year’s Notre Dame Forum theme, “Cultivating Hope.”

Over the past 20 years and through 117 two-minute spots, produced in partnership with NBC Sports, the WWYFF series has showcased Notre Dame’s effort to build a better world and inspire hope through research, scholarship and service.

A reception will follow the panel discussion where faculty featured in WWYFF spots and their teams will be available to speak with attendees. The list of faculty members who will be in attendance can be viewed here.

Panelists will include Rob Hyland, coordinating producer of NBC Sunday Night Football; Notre Dame alumna Lindsay Schanzer ’11, supervising producer of NBC Sports; Meenal Datta, the DeFlorio Collegiate Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at Notre Dame; and Notre Dame undergraduate Lauren Eglite, a chemical engineering major.

Datta’s work on glioblastoma includes a first-of-its-kind experiment exploring tumor models in microgravity at the International Space Station. Her research was highlighted in the WWYFF feature, “Fighting to Cure Brain Cancer.”

Eglite was 12 years old and attending a Notre Dame home football game with her dad when she saw a WWYFF feature about groundbreaking peanut allergy research in 2017. That moment inspired Eglite, who has a life-threatening peanut allergy, to come to Notre Dame where she is now working alongside engineering professor Başar Bilgiçer to advance his research and create a safer future for millions living with allergies. Her story was featured in the 2025 piece “Still Fighting to Cure Peanut Allergies.”

The WWYFF series has won three Telly Awards and a 2024 Sports Emmy for outstanding public service content.

The event is free and open to the public. Large bags and backpacks will not be permitted.