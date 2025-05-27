Notre Dame Executive MBA offers scholarships to area leaders

The University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business is proud to announce a new scholarship program exclusively designed to support exceptional young professionals throughout the local region.

The College will award $30,000 scholarships to the Notre Dame Executive MBA to recipients of the annual Michiana Forty under 40 program, a prestigious recognition initiative that celebrates 40 executives, professionals and leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate exceptional leadership, career success and a commitment to making a difference in the Michiana area.

"Notre Dame’s business school deeply values our shared commitment with the local community to foster a vibrant, healthy environment for living, working and serving,” said Brandon Erlacher, academic director of the Notre Dame Executive MBA. “The EMBA Forty under 40 scholarship program allows Mendoza to express this appreciation directly by helping local professionals enhance their business expertise, strengthen their skills and develop as leaders who contribute to human flourishing."

The scholarships will be awarded to any past or present Forty under 40 award recipient successfully admitted to the Notre Dame EMBA program. Each scholarship totals $30,000, distributed as two annual installments of $15,000.

"It’s truly exciting to see the Mendoza College of Business at Notre Dame align its brand with the Michiana Forty under 40 program in such a meaningful way," said Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber, which administers the Michiana Forty under 40 program. "By offering scholarships to program alumni, Mendoza is paying it forward — expanding access to executive education and helping develop the next generation of business and community leaders in our region."

The Notre Dame Executive MBA is a renowned two-year program tailored for working professionals who are experienced senior leaders seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and broaden their understanding of global business. Students attend monthly in-person residencies on Notre Dame's campus, complemented by immersive learning experiences that provide hands-on education.

The program delivers a distinctively Notre Dame approach to leadership development, emphasizing values-centered, holistic growth. Through carefully designed courses and experiences, students receive comprehensive professional development that integrates personal and moral dimensions while building essential business fundamentals.

Michiana Forty under 40 annually honors individuals who excel in their fields and dedicate their time and talents to enriching the Michiana region through service and innovation. By showcasing these dynamic leaders, innovators and changemakers, the recognition program inspires others by highlighting the diverse talent and dedication shaping the region's present and future. Celebrating its 19th class in 2025, the program reflects the vibrant spirit of the Michiana community and its commitment to fostering excellence.

For more information about the Notre Dame Executive MBA, visit emba.nd.edu.

Originally posted on Mendoza News.