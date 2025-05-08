Notre Dame celebrates new pope; Father Dowd offers prayers

Vatican City flag on the Basilica of the Sacred Heart (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The bells at the University of Notre Dame’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart rang in celebration this afternoon, May 8, as white smoke billowed from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, signaling that Cardinal Robert Prevost, O.S.A., has been elected the new pope.

Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, offered his prayers for Pope Leo XIV, elected by the College of Cardinals today in Vatican City as the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church.

“The Notre Dame community joins with the Church worldwide in giving thanks and rejoicing in the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope,” Father Dowd said. “We celebrate his work as a tireless missionary who has never hesitated to cross borders to announce the Gospel. A leader of vision, humility and energy, he has inspired us with his compassion, generosity and love for the people of God. As he begins his pontificate, we pray that Pope Leo will always be blessed with the wisdom, courage and fortitude he will need.”

Notre Dame will celebrate a special Mass of Thanksgiving for Pope Leo XIV at 5:15 p.m. today in the Basilica. Father Dowd will preside.

Media contact: Carrie Gates, associate director of media relations, 574-993-9220, c.gates@nd.edu