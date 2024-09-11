Notre Dame celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with slate of events

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), the University of Notre Dame will be highlighting the significant contributions that Latino and Hispanic students, faculty and staff have made to the University since its earliest days through two key initiatives: the launch of Somos ND and the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Institute for Latino Studies.

“This is a special year for Notre Dame as we pay tribute to the deeply rooted history of Latinos and Hispanics at this institution and the ways in which those who came before us have contributed to the success and legacy you see today,” said Pedro Ribeiro, vice president for public affairs and communications. “At the same time, we are looking forward to our ongoing efforts to build a more global, Catholic and diverse Notre Dame — which doesn’t happen without strong engagement in the Latino and Hispanic communities, both internally and externally.”

Since the mid-1800s, students, faculty and staff of Latino and Hispanic descent have enriched the educational landscape and helped to foster a more inclusive and diverse learning and research environment. A new initiative, Somos ND (the Spanish translation of “We Are ND”) aims to increase the visibility of these achievements, enhance awareness of important cultural issues and strengthen the spirit of community and inclusion at Notre Dame.

In addition, the University is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Institute for Latino Studies (ILS). Founded in 1999, the institute has played a vital role in fostering understanding of the U.S. Latino experience — offering a supplementary major and minor, preparing leaders, advancing research and building community. ILS builds upon the history of Latinos at Notre Dame and the outstanding intellectual legacy of Julian Samora, a former Notre Dame professor of sociology and pioneering Latino studies scholar, in strengthening Notre Dame’s academic mission.

A variety of events and opportunities will take place throughout Hispanic Heritage Month to showcase the culture and experiences of the Latino and Hispanic community and to engage with related scholarship and research.