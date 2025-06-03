Notre Dame announces next step for emerging tech and talent district in downtown South Bend

The former South Bend Tribune building in downtown South Bend (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The Tech and Talent District, a keystone of the city of South Bend’s Downtown South Bend 2045 plan, has advanced a step closer to implementation via a partnership between the University of Notre Dame and Ancora to pursue the development of the first phase of the district. Ancora is an investment management firm dedicated to supporting the mission and long-term goals of colleges and universities. Rising from the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the district will sit at the intersection of research, industry and community, revitalizing a once vibrant corner of downtown while catalyzing job growth and advancing entrepreneurship in South Bend and the surrounding area.

The first phase of the project will revolve around the reimagining of the vacant former South Bend Tribune building, which, through adaptive reuse, will anchor the district along with a new research and office building at the northwest corner of Colfax and Main Street.

Notre Dame's collaboration with Ancora marks another sign of progress for the Tech and Talent District after it received a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. in August 2024 through its College and Community Collaboration initiative. The district will draw world-class research and talent to downtown South Bend, allowing for collaboration with industry to advance applied research in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

Complementing these activities will be an array of community-facing programs, training and workshops located in the district that will advance economic well-being and strengthen the community; Holy Cross College is developing a leadership and ethics training program, while Notre Dame's South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program will expand services for local innovators.

Earlier this year, South Bend City Church opened its space in the adjacent former Tribune press building, now home to community partners such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northern Indiana Corridor. These and other community partners will amplify the role of the district as a true community resource.

"The region has taken tremendous strides in the past decade to advance a shared vision for a vibrant, more prosperous South Bend-Elkhart region," said Shannon Cullinan, Notre Dame's executive vice president. "Ancora will help us build upon that momentum with this transformative community project, just as they have done in other emerging markets."

Based in Washington, D.C., Ancora is an investment manager purpose-built to meet the evolving real estate, infrastructure and innovation needs of colleges and universities. Its integrated model combines flexible, mission-aligned capital, deep higher education insights, full-cycle real estate capabilities and outcome-driven operations. Ancora works closely with university leadership to align investments with academic, research and community goals — unlocking long-term economic and social value.

“This project represents our unique approach to long-term, mission-aligned investment partnerships with universities,” said Josh Parker, chairman and CEO of Ancora. “We’re honored to support Notre Dame's vision of bringing students, innovators, neighbors and businesses together in the heart of South Bend — and to serve as a catalyst for this next chapter, creating a place where opportunity is within reach, talent can flourish and the benefits of growth are shared across the city and region.”

Recognizing the importance of a thriving downtown to the entire region, Notre Dame acquired the Tribune property in 2023, rescuing it from vacancy. The art deco building is noteworthy as the home of the city’s only daily newspaper from 1921 to 2019. It is nominated to be on the National Register of Historic Places because of its age, significance and integrity.

A significant investment in the future of downtown, the district is consistent with Notre Dame’s strategic framework, which calls for further engagement to promote the economic and social well-being of the South Bend-Elkhart region.

“The partnership between the University of Notre Dame and Ancora will breathe new life into an area of downtown South Bend in need of reinvestment — bringing research, talent and community vision together into an exciting new district,” said Caleb Bauer, executive director of community investment for the city of South Bend. “Notre Dame’s ambitious commitment to downtown continues to deepen the relationship between the University and our community.”

Pending additional design and planning work, and in close collaboration with the city of South Bend and other key stakeholders, work on the project is expected to commence sometime later this year.