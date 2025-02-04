University of Notre Dame and Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile dual PhD program welcomes all disciplines

Michael Hildreth, Notre Dame’s associate provost and vice president for graduate studies and dean of the Graduate School, joined Dr. Ignacio Sánchez, president of UC Chile, for the signing ceremony.

Building on a long history of partnership, the University of Notre Dame and Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC Chile) — widely recognized as one of the top universities in Latin America — have announced the expansion of their dual Ph.D. program. Previously available to engineering students, the program now welcomes candidates from all academic disciplines, reflecting the universities’ shared vision for international collaboration and promoting academic innovation. This marks the first university-wide dual Ph.D. agreement for both institutions.

The signing ceremony took place at UC Chile's campus in Santiago, Chile, with representatives from both institutions in attendance. Michael Hildreth, Notre Dame’s associate provost and vice president for graduate studies and dean of the Graduate School, and Jonathan Noble, Notre Dame’s senior assistant provost for internationalization, joined Dr. Ignacio Sánchez, president of UC Chile. Representatives from Notre Dame Santiago, Notre Dame’s office located on UC Chile’s campus, were also present. The event marked a significant step forward in the growing partnership between the two universities.

“Graduate student exchanges are the foundation of strong research partnerships with institutions like UC Chile,” said Hildreth. “By enabling students to spend time in different academic environments, we deepen collaborations and contribute to groundbreaking research that strengthens both institutions while addressing global challenges. The breadth of this new agreement will allow faculty and students from all disciplines to share the process of discovery.”

UC Chile and Notre Dame representatives discuss the dual Ph.D. agreement.

The dual Ph.D. program allows students to spend time learning in two leading academic institutions, benefiting from diverse research opportunities, faculty mentorship and access to advanced resources. Participants spend at least one year at each institution, culminating in two doctoral degrees — one from Notre Dame and one from UC Chile — for a single body of work. This program is unique in that it encompasses all doctoral programs, offering significant opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration.

Sánchez noted the importance of this expansion and said, “This agreement allows us to deepen collaboration in both training and research — not only in engineering, but also in humanities, social sciences, literature, theology and philosophy. We are very happy with this partnership and committed to making it thrive by engaging the best professors and Ph.D. students from both institutions.”

Faculty involvement is a cornerstone of the initiative, as the expanded program opens new pathways for academic exchange beyond student mobility. The agreement lays the foundation for a broader faculty exchange program across disciplines, allowing scholars from both institutions to collaborate more deeply. The initiative strengthens institutional ties and enhances the depth of interdisciplinary research across both universities.

The Notre Dame delegation’s visit also included strategic meetings with UC Chile’s academic leadership, deans and department chairs to explore further opportunities for collaboration and integration across disciplines. This visit and associated initiatives align with Notre Dame's strategic framework, which prioritizes deepening academic impact through global partnerships, interdisciplinary collaboration and furthering global research initiatives.

“The partnership between Notre Dame and UC Chile aligns with Notre Dame’s strategic priorities of advancing global engagement and strengthening the Catholic mission by partnering with premiere global institutions,” said Juan Esteban Montes, director of Notre Dame Santiago. “This dual Ph.D. program builds a bridge for collaborative research that equips scholars to address critical global challenges with academic excellence and ethical leadership.”

By cultivating these relationships, Notre Dame aims to create a network of enduring academic collaborations that benefit both institutions and address pressing global challenges. These discussions reinforced the commitment to not only enhancing student opportunities but also advancing significant research partnerships at the faculty level.

For more information about this initiative, please contact Notre Dame Santiago Program Manager Felipe Gomez Carol. To learn more about Notre Dame’s work in Santiago, please visit Notre Dame Santiago’s website.

From left to right: Juan Esteban Montes, director of Notre Dame Santiago, Jonathan Noble, senior assistant provost for internationalization for Notre Dame, Michael Hildreth, associate provost and vice president for graduate studies and dean of the Graduate School at Notre Dame, Claudia Correa Hérnandez, associate director of Student Life & Administration at Notre Dame, and Felipe Gomez, program manager of Notre Dame Santiago.

