Notre Dame and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. announce new partnership

A new agreement reached by the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., the second oldest existing collegiate, historically Black Greek letter organization and the first intercollegiate fraternity incorporated as a national body, supports the professional advancement and leadership of African American men through graduate business education.

"We are excited to embark on our partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. through this new memorandum of understanding," said Martin Johnson, associate director of Notre Dame MBA Admissions at Mendoza College of Business. "This collaboration aligns with our shared commitment to leadership, academic excellence and professional development. By providing a structured pathway for Kappa Alpha Psi members to access graduate business education, we are creating new opportunities for emerging leaders to advance their careers and make a lasting impact in their communities."

The agreement provides for the admission of 10 or more Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. members into the Notre Dame MBA and other Mendoza graduate business programs starting in the 2025-26 academic year. It waives application fees and offers tuition support for candidates seeking admission to the Notre Dame MBA.

The agreement also provides scholarship opportunities for fraternity members applying to Mendoza’s other master’s degree programs, which include the Global Executive MBA and the Executive Master of Nonprofit Administration, as well as specialized master’s programs in accountancy, business analytics, finance, management, marketing and nonprofit administration.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. members applying to Mendoza’s graduate business programs must meet the stated requirements to qualify for admission.

“This partnership between Kappa Alpha Psi and the Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business is a transformational bridge to creating a powerful shared legacy of leadership, scholarship and service,” said Jimmy McMikle, Grand Polemarch (national president and CEO) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. “By combining the strength of Kappa Men with the prestige of a world-class MBA program, we are intentionally empowering generations of leaders to shape the future of business and impact the world beyond measure.”

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Crest.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. is an international Greek-letter organization founded on January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. The fraternity’s fundamental purpose is, “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.” Under the motto “Training for Leadership,” the fraternity has initiated over 250,000 members across 643 active undergraduate and alumni chapters throughout the United States since its inception, with international chapters in Abu Dhabi UAE, Canada, Germany, South Korea, Japan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nigeria, South Africa, the Grand Bahamas, Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Bermuda. The International Fraternity Headquarters is in Philadelphia. Additional information about Kappa Alpha Psi is available online via www.KappaAlphaPsi1911.com.

The Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame is a premier Catholic business school whose mission is to develop leaders who contribute to human flourishing, cooperate with others in solidarity and compete toward becoming the best version of themselves through serving others. A leader in values-based education with the message of “Grow the Good in Business,” the college offers an academic experience that integrates experiential learning, integral leadership development and a community of mutual advancement. In addition to its top-ranked Undergraduate Studies program and doctoral programs in management and in analytics, Mendoza offers nine graduate business degree programs.

For more information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate programs, contact go.mendoza@nd.edu.

Originally posted on Mendoza News.