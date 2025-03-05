Notre Dame a top producer of Fulbright students for 11th straight year

The University of Notre Dame is a top producer of Fulbright students for the 11th consecutive year, according to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which administers the Fulbright Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

Thirty-four Notre Dame students, including 26 undergraduate students and eight graduate students, were awarded Fulbright Scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year, tied for fourth among doctoral institutions in the U.S.

Notre Dame has been a top producer of Fulbright students 12 times since the 2009-10 academic year. Full results are available online at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

“This year’s Fulbright English Teaching Assistant process was an absolute joy for myself and my colleague, Mathilda Nassar,” said Elise Rudt-Moorthy, associate director of national fellowships with Notre Dame’s Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement. “Every applicant was dedicated and highly qualified to teach English and U.S. culture abroad. We could not have done it without the support of 25 alumni who acted as mentors to our applicants towards the end of the process.”

Mary Ann McDowell, professor of biology and associate dean for professional development with the Graduate School, said, “The ongoing success of Notre Dame students receiving Fulbright awards is a testament to their exceptional talent and commitment to making a positive impact. I am deeply grateful to the outstanding staff at the Graduate School’s Office of Grants and Fellowships and the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement for their exceptional support, guiding our students through the Fulbright application process.”

Established in 1964, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the U.S. government’s flagship educational and cultural exchange program, offering students the opportunity to study, teach or pursue research or other projects abroad.

For more information on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu (undergraduate students) or graduateschool.nd.edu/graduate-training/research-communication/the-office-of-grants-and-fellowships/ (graduate students).