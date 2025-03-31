New On Purpose immersion experiences help Notre Dame students hone their moral compasses over spring break

On Purpose participants attended Mass together at San José de la Laguna Mission Church, built in 1699. The interior of the church includes original Laguna art, such as symbols of a rainbow, the sun, moon, and stars.

This year, the Institute for Ethics and the Common Good (ECG) launched On Purpose, a new education and formation opportunity. Inspired by the 2024–25 Notre Dame Forum theme of “What do we owe each other?”, the On Purpose program creates immersion experiences that allow undergraduates to engage with practitioners who demonstrate profound commitments to human dignity in challenging situations. Over spring break, two groups of Notre Dame students took part in these inaugural On Purpose immersions at two separate sites: Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles and in the Pueblo communities of New Mexico.

On Purpose: Striving to become a force for good

An essential part of Notre Dame's University-wide Ethics Initiative, ECG focuses on cross-disciplinary ethics research, undergraduate course development, the moral formation of students and faculty, and engaging the public in meaningful dialogue around ethical issues. Shaped by the powerful and enduring contributions of the Catholic philosophical tradition, the Institute draws support from its complimentary roots of faith and reason.

“At ECG, we believe that our capacity to make positive change in the world is directly connected to the kind of people we are becoming—individuals inspired by, and rooted in, the kinds of virtues that have shaped the mission and culture of Notre Dame from its beginning,” said Adam Gustine, the institute’s associate director of Signature Course fellowships, education, and formation. “On Purpose helps students hone their moral compasses and cultivate a resilient hope as they strive to become forces for good.”

Doris Cruz-Mestizo, a junior majoring in history and Latino studies who was part of the Notre Dame group in Los Angeles, credits the experience with giving her new insight on her connection to others.

"This immersion made me realize that my story is one of many and can reach people in different ways. In the words of Fabian Debora [artist and executive director of Homeboy Art Academy], 'being open to others is being open to the world.'"

Engaging with 'the Homeboy Way'

Working in partnership with Becky Czarnecki at Notre Dame’s Campus Ministry, a group of 12 On Purpose students spent spring break in the heart of Los Angeles at Homeboy Industries. Founded by Father Greg Boyle, a Jesuit priest and a native of Los Angeles, Homeboy Industries is the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry organization in the world. The organization provides more than basic services: The core of its work is building a community rooted in profound human dignity and fueled by unconditional love.

Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, meets with On Purpose students in Los Angeles.

While in Los Angeles, the Notre Dame team met with Father Greg, visited some of Homeboy’s social enterprises such as Homeboy Electronic Recycling and Homeboy Threads, spent time at Homeboy Headquarters, and shared a meal with community members at Dolores Mission, where the ministry began in 1988.

“We were all inspired by ‘the Homeboy Way,’ said Jeff Tolly, ECG’s assistant director of educational initiatives and one of the staff leaders who accompanied the students for On Purpose. “The clients who work with Homeboy need to choose to be part of the program, to commit to being actively engaged with it—but once they choose the Homeboy community, the Homeboy team walks with them every step of the journey. They never abandon anyone or stop giving second chances.”

This was the first time that Homeboy has hosted a week-long immersion for college students, making it possible for the On Purpose participants to engage with the ministry on a deep and impactful level.

During On Purpose, students had the opportunity to listen to and engage with the stories and experiences of Homeboy clients and trainees.

"This experience challenged me to meet people where they are, to listen without preconceived judgments, and to recognize the dignity in every person,” said Annelise Demers, a sophomore majoring in global affairs. “It has reminded me that being a force for good starts with small, intentional choices.”

An immersion in the experiences of Indigenous peoples

A second group of 11 On Purpose students went to the American Southwest to engage with the historic and modern experiences of Indigenous peoples in the Pueblo communities of New Mexico—their rich cultural traditions, the injustices and tragedies of the past, and the paths forward that the resilient Indigenous peoples have carved out for themselves.

In partnership with Will Newkirk and Collin Gortner at the American Indian Catholic Schools Network (AICSN), part of Notre Dame’s Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) program, the team visited four community schools: St. Joseph Mission School and St. Anthony’s Indian School, both small Catholic elementary schools in San Fidel and Zuni, respectively, that are members of AICSN; Keres Learning Center, a Montessori Keres-language revitalization school in Cochiti Pueblo, and Santa Fe Indian School, a boarding school in Santa Fe that serves middle-school and high school students.

These four schools were unified by their commitment to nurturing Indigenous history, languages, and culture while providing high-quality education and a stable environment for their students and their families, the majority of whom are experiencing poverty.

“Our first visit of the trip was to St. Joseph Mission School,” said Megan Mancini, ECG’s program administrator and part of the On Purpose team. “It’s small—only 45 students—but mighty. Education, confidence, and an embrace of their culture are St. Joseph’s top priorities. We were amazed by the commitment of the school staff and the way the children found a second family within the halls of St. Joseph’s.”

Alice O’Brien, a sophomore majoring in business analytics, was moved by her interactions with the teachers.

On Purpose participants with students and staff of St. Joseph Mission School.

“A common thread amongst all the schools was how many staff members did not foresee their future endeavors involving teaching,” said O’Brien. “Moreover, those same teachers assured us that God always leads you to the place in which you need to be.” Read Alice O’Brien’s personal reflection on her On Purpose experience here.

On Purpose participants also experienced the history and culture of the Indigenous communities, exploring the traditions of the Acoma people at the Sky City Cultural Center and Haak'u Museum; engaging with Alex Seowtewa’s life-sized kachina mural, which blends Catholic and Zuni traditions; and attending Mass at San José de la Laguna Mission Church, which was built in 1699 and dedicated to Saint Joseph.

Processing and reflecting as a community

During these two experiences and in follow-up meetings after returning to campus, all of the On Purpose participants reflected on the question of what we owe each other as members of a community.

For junior Bjorn Mauritsen, a double major in political science and business, this experience prompted him to think deeply about how to express solidarity with others.

"While it certainly feels good to feel as though we're helping," he said, "getting bogged down in seeing ourselves as 'the helper' and those we are serving as 'the people who need help' prevents us from being present to experience their reality together. It's enough to allow them to share their lives with us and for us to join ourselves together with them in stories of tragedy and triumph." Read Bjorn Mauritsen’s personal reflection on his On Purpose experience here.

In conversation with group leaders, students discussed the importance of listening, relationship building, flexibility, and the gift of time—and how choosing to engage in heart-felt, authentic interactions is essential to becoming a force for good in the world.

ECG plans to create similar On Purpose immersion opportunities in the future. For more information, visit ethics.nd.edu/onpurpose.

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The Institute for Ethics and Common Good is at the heart of the Ethics Initiative, a University-wide effort to establish Notre Dame as a premier global destination for the study of ethics. Under the leadership of Meghan Sullivan, Ethics Initiative director and Wilsey Family College Professor of Philosophy, the Institute focuses on cross-disciplinary ethics research, undergraduate course development, the moral formation of its students and faculty, and engaging the public in meaningful dialogue around ethical issues.