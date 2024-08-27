New men’s residence hall to be named for alumni John and Jill Coyle

John and Jill Coyle

John and Jill Coyle from Greenwich, Connecticut, have made a significant leadership gift to the University of Notre Dame for the construction of Coyle Hall. The new men’s residence hall on the south side of campus will honor the family’s long and generous philanthropy to Notre Dame.

Coyle Hall, currently under construction, will be located on the site of the former Fisher Hall, which was decommissioned at the end of the spring 2024 semester. The University expects to welcome the first residents of Coyle Hall in fall 2026.

“John and Jill are tremendous leaders for Notre Dame, having supported the University with their time, treasure and talent for many years. By making possible the construction of Coyle Hall and the creation of a residential community that will serve generations of students, they have taken yet another step in ensuring that Notre Dame, in keeping with its distinctive mission, continues to offer every student a superb education, one that prepares compassionate, capable leaders for our nation, and the world,” University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., said. “The Coyles are inspiring role models, having been shaped by their own experiences at Notre Dame, and we could not be more grateful for their generosity, leadership and dedication to the University and its students.”

The Coyles served as co-chairs of the University’s Gift Planning Advancement Committee and are members of the Cavanaugh Council and Badin Guild. John Coyle serves on the University Board of Trustees and Wall Street Leadership Oversight Committee and Jill Coyle serves on the Advisory Council for Undergraduate Experience, For Good Cabinet, and is a member of Notre Dame Hesburgh Women of Impact.

In addition to the lead gift for Coyle Hall, the family has made transformational gifts to the President’s Circle and numerous scholarship funds, including endowing the Coyle Mission Professorship to provide support for the recruitment and hiring of Catholic intellectuals. Their support of the University also includes the Coyle Endowment for Excellence, the Coyle Excellence Fund for African American Scholars and the Coyle Family Scholarship, which benefits low-socioeconomic or first-generation students and the Student Emergency Relief Fund.

Jill Coyle graduated from Notre Dame in 1989 with a bachelor of science in electrical and computer engineering, and John Coyle graduated from Notre Dame with a bachelor of arts in economics in 1988. He went on to receive an MBA from Columbia Business School in 1994. The Coyles’ three children also chose Notre Dame in their pursuit of higher education. Emmet graduated in 2019, Olivia in 2021 and George in 2023.

“As a family of Notre Dame graduates, the Coyles know first-hand the importance of a residential experience that is rooted in the holistic development and formation of our students,” said Rev. Gerry Olinger, C.S.C., vice president for student affairs. “We are so grateful for their generosity, and especially their commitment to the on-campus communities we believe are an essential component of a Notre Dame education.”

Outside of her service to Notre Dame, Jill Coyle serves as the Board Chair for the American Red Cross Greater New York Region and serves on the Red Cross Tiffany Circle National Council and American Red Cross Chairman’s Council. She has also served on the boards and given her time to the Breast Cancer Alliance, Horizons, the National Theatre, and the Coyle Blood Donor Center.

John Coyle is a partner of Permira Advisors, a member of the firm’s executive committee, and leads Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Prior to joining Permira Advisors in 2008, he was the global head of the Financial Sponsor Group at JP Morgan Securities where he worked for 20 years. He is a board member of Cambrex Corporation, Cielo, DiversiTech and Reformation.

“The University of Notre Dame has inspired and impacted our lives in countless ways and we are passionate believers in Notre Dame’s mission of being a powerful means for good,” John Coyle said. “Jill, Emmet, Olivia, George and I feel blessed to be able to support future generations of families who will be learning, living, and thriving on campus.”

“I’ve always cherished the sense of community and belonging that Notre Dame fosters. Supporting the construction of this new residence hall is our family’s way of giving back to a place that has given us so much,” Jill Coyle said. “Building on the best of the traditions of Fisher Hall, we are very excited about the future of Coyle Hall.”

The new men’s residence hall will reflect the collegiate gothic campus architecture represented in other newly constructed residence halls. It will be 82,728 square feet and include 258 beds for undergraduate students. Coyle Hall will feature a variety of room types, community and study spaces, kitchens, laundry, a chapel, fitness space and a basement with storage.