New KinderCare facility to bring quality, convenient care to Notre Dame families

KinderCare, in partnership with the University of Notre Dame, celebrated the opening of a new childcare center on the northern edge of campus with a ribbon cutting and reception on Tuesday (July 29). This center, which will serve children of Notre Dame faculty, staff, and students, will help fill a need for quality, trustworthy childcare in the South Bend area.

Escaping the heat, some of the center’s predicted 150-plus infant and toddler beneficiaries were present and able to explore their new learning and care space. The bright, colorful rooms welcomed families to interact with staff and see where their children will learn and play.

Amid a few babies fussing, and after parents secured some active crawlers, Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan, John McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost, and Heather Christophersen, vice president for human resources, opened the program with remarks.

Building on the recommendations of a committee convened in 2020 to look at childcare assistance opportunities, the new center is part of a commitment from University leaders to support faculty, staff, students, and their families.

“One thing became clear early on: There was, in this region and at Notre Dame, a significant shortage of childcare in our area, especially for infants. So here we are today. This new center is more than a building. It represents a meaningful investment in our people . . . who are our greatest asset,” McGreevy said.

Adjacent to University housing for married and parenting students, this KinderCare facility provides a central location for on-campus parents. When the center opens later this month it will serve more than 100 families: 30 from University faculty, 53 from staff, and 22 from graduate and professional students. “That is a true cross-section of the Notre Dame family,” McGreevy said.

McGreevy believes that opening this facility will create a positive ripple effect for the community. “This is a proactive investment in family support services. It’s one of the many ways that Notre Dame is working to ensure that our faculty, staff, and students can thrive professionally, of course, but also personally. This investment is exactly the kind of work that our University strategic framework calls us to do.”

The center has 21 teachers on staff, including the resident chef, to care for children ranging from 6 weeks to 5 years old. Classrooms are divided into age-specific programs for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, with specialized activities designed to nurture developmental growth and personalize education.

Creating this space was not the only recent investment made by the University to support families, Cullinan added. “In addition to the construction of this facility, NDHR also doubled the adoption benefit for families and centralized websites for parenting resources.” Cullinan shared that the University also hired a full-time Family Services Consultant, Maureen Baska, to help staff navigate their family's caregiving needs and connect them with benefits and resources. Staff can schedule a consultation with Maureen at their convenience.

Cullinan emphasized the logistical feat of this construction, having broken ground in 2024 and completed on schedule for the 2025-26 academic year thanks to the collaborative effort between KinderCare and Notre Dame staff.

The new KinderCare facility is a tangible expression of the University's commitment to walk with community members, be they students or employees, in the moments that matter. This is another step in Notre Dame's mission to support families so that all can thrive, both personally and professionally.

Marlene DiPasquale, vice president of KinderCare for Employers, expressed her gratitude and excitement for the new facility. “Thank you for including us today in your celebration and kudos to you, University of Notre Dame. This is an outstanding step to take for your families, and I love the fact that you’re recognizing it’s for all members of your community.”

Rev. Gerry J. Olinger, C.S.C., vice president for student affairs, closed the program with a prayer and blessing of the facility. “I just want to speak on behalf of all of our students, especially our graduate, our professional students, our undergraduate students, and our parenting students, about how excited we are for this new facility, this new opportunity. It is such a blessing for us, and thank you to all those who have been involved in making this possible.”

KinderCare — the nation’s largest childcare and early education provider — has delivered expert early childhood education for more than 50 years and currently partners with several universities. The Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) at Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s College will continue to operate on campus and work in collaboration with KinderCare.

Originally published by Julia Wilson, Writer/Editor at ndworks.nd.edu on .