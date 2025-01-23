Nearly 500 students, faculty and staff to attend 2025 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

On January 24, nearly 500 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff from the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and Saint Mary’s College will participate in the 2025 March for Life in Washington, D.C., now in its 52nd year.

The University consistently sends one of the largest single contingents to the annual event through the support of the Notre Dame Right to Life student club and the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture.

“The University of Notre Dame proudly joins in this joyful public witness to the inherent dignity of every human life, especially the most vulnerable among us,” said Jennifer Newsome Martin, director of the de Nicola Center. “We gather with thousands from around the nation to peacefully proclaim that unborn children in the womb, their mothers and their families deserve our love, support and the full protection of law.”

Phil Tran, program coordinator at the de Nicola Center and staff advisor to the Notre Dame Right to Life Club, said: “Once again, Notre Dame will be well represented in our nation's capital. In addition to the hundreds of students that will ride the buses to join in the march, the de Nicola Center is delighted to support the participation of 65 professors, staff and graduate students, many of whom have attended this event for decades. Marching together, they proclaim the University's enduring institutional commitment to the God-given dignity of all human life.”

The Notre Dame Right to Life student club was established in 1972, the year before the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade. Today, the club is the largest pro-life student group in the United States, as well as the largest student club at Notre Dame.

Students, faculty and staff traveling to Washington for the march will celebrate a Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration followed by a Mass for Life at St. Charles Catholic Church in Arlington, Virginia, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture is the primary locus and engine of pro-life research, teaching, service and public witness at the University of Notre Dame. In addition to sponsoring the university’s annual participation in the March for Life, the center administers the Notre Dame Evangelium Vitae Medal, the nation’s preeminent lifetime achievement award for individuals whose efforts have significantly advanced a culture of life around the world.

The center also offers the annual Notre Dame Vita Institute, an intensive intellectual formation program for senior and emerging leaders working in all vocations of the pro-life movement around the globe. Through its Women and Children First initiative, the de Nicola Center sponsors research and publications for academic, general and policy expert audiences; academic conferences both in the U.S. and abroad; support for faculty, students and visiting scholars; and expert advice for governmental, private sector and nonprofit audiences around the many interlocking questions at the heart of building a culture of life.

For details about Notre Dame's participation in the 2025 March for Life, visit https://ethicscenter.nd.edu/events/2025/01/24/march-for-life-2025/

Originally published by Kenneth Hallenius at ethicscenter.nd.edu on .