NDPD arrests Indiana man on felony criminal confinement charge

NDPD. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

University of Notre Dame police today arrested Michael James Thompson, 19, of Beverly Shores, Indiana, on charges of felony criminal confinement, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was transferred to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Roseland police alerted other local law enforcement agencies at approximately 9 a.m. of a man driving erratically. Officers from the Notre Dame Police Department (NDPD) discovered the driver and car soon thereafter near the Eck Baseball Stadium on campus.

After interviewing Thompson, who is not a Notre Dame student, NDPD officers learned he had earlier met on campus with a first-year Notre Dame student who was a high school acquaintance. Officers contacted her and determined that the suspect had refused to let her exit his vehicle. She subsequently managed to escape uninjured.

The case has been turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.