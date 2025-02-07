ND Ethics Week explores business and sustainability

Notre Dame Ethics Week 2025 kicks off on Monday (Feb. 10), with a theme of “Business and Environmental Sustainability.” The annual Ethics Week series, sponsored by the Mendoza College of Business, brings in experts from diverse perspectives to explore current ethics-related issues.

The week will feature a series of talks, taking place 12:10-1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business Room 134. The lectures are free and open to Mendoza students, faculty, staff and the Notre Dame and local communities. The full schedule is as follows:

Monday (Feb. 10): Drew Marcantonio, concurrent assistant professor of business, ethics and society; “Leading Along the Right Path for Sustainability: Avoiding Pitfalls and Pursuing Promising Ends.”

Tuesday (Feb. 11): Jessica McManus Warnell, teaching professor of management & organization and the Rex and Alice A. Martin Faculty Director of the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership; and Eva Dziadula, teaching professor of economics; “Climate, Economics and Business Ethics.”

Thursday (Feb. 13): Danielle Wood, associate professor of the practice in the Notre Dame Environmental Change Initiative; “Decision Support in Climate Adaptation.”

Friday (Feb. 14): Sandra Vera-Muñoz, associate professor of accountancy; “Can Accountants Save the Planet?”

Now in its 27th year, Notre Dame Ethics Week was established to encourage the discussion of ethical matters in undergraduate and graduate business classes at Notre Dame. Ethics Week honors the legacy of John Houck, a Notre Dame management professor who authored numerous works on business ethics, including “Is the Good Corporation Dead?”

Visit the Notre Dame Ethics Week website for more information.