John B. Veihmeyer: 2025 Citation for Laetare Medalist Kerry Robinson

(Remarks as prepared)

Madam,

From a young age, you committed your life to the service of the people of God. To upholding human dignity, to caring for those on the margins, to sowing the seeds of peace and reconciliation. And, above all, to sharing the merciful love of Christ with those most in need.

You were born into the fourth generation of a family with an 80-year legacy of philanthropy, dispersed in geography, but united in its mission to serve the marginalized. You have said that from your earliest days, you found your inspiration in the women and men who joyfully dedicated themselves to the alleviation of human suffering.

Your faith, your fortitude, and your abiding joy shine through everything you do.

Today, you are lauded as someone who has never looked away from those who suffer, never turned from those who are wounded or vulnerable—in the Church or in the world. For more than 20 years, you served at the helm of Leadership Roundtable, as the organization’s founding executive director and, later, as its global ambassador and executive partner. There, you worked tirelessly to build a culture of servant leadership within the Church that is responsible, transparent, accountable, and guided by the Holy Spirit.

You have been a powerful advocate for the role of lay people, youth, and women within the Church, recognized by the Vatican for your leadership, wisdom, and judgment. Always you have emphasized the need for many perspectives in order for the faith community to be healthy, vibrant, and whole.

Now, as the president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, you lead and support 168 Catholic Charities agencies across the United States that collectively work on the frontlines, serving more than 15 million vulnerable people—regardless of their faith or background—providing affordable housing, disaster relief, food and nutrition, and other humanitarian aid. In the face of myriad challenges, you have stood unflinchingly as a champion for the impoverished and the underprivileged, upholding the truest values of our Church and our country.

In short, madam, you have heeded Pope Francis’s exhortation to “find new ways to spread the word of God to every corner of the world” and, in doing so, inspired us all.

In recognition of your boundless compassion, your enduring faith, and your servant leadership, the University of Notre Dame bestows its highest honor, the Laetare Medal

On

Kerry Alys Robinson

Woodbridge, Connecticut