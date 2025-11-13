‘More than the written word’: University of Notre Dame to open archive of Rev. Gustavo Gutiérrez, O.P., audio recordings

The late Rev. Gustavo Gutiérrez, O.P.

The late Rev. Gustavo Gutiérrez, O.P., professor emeritus of theology at Notre Dame, is considered one of the most important and influential Catholic theologians after the Second Vatican Council.

Father Gutiérrez, a Peruvian priest and pioneer of liberation theology, passed away last year at age 96. But scholars and students now have a new opportunity to learn from him — by exploring a digital archive of Father Gutiérrez’s own words.

On Friday (Nov. 14), the University of Notre Dame will host a symposium, “Reasons for Our Hope: Honoring the Theological Legacy of Gustavo Gutiérrez, O.P.,” commemorating the life and work of Father Gutiérrez and announcing the joint opening of the Gustavo Gutiérrez Merino, O.P. Collection — a 50-year archive of audio recordings from his theological conferences with Church leaders and scholars, from 1971 to 2020.

The event, which is part of the 2025-26 Notre Dame Forum on the theme of “Cultivating Hope,” will also celebrate the posthumous publication of Father Gutiérrez’s “Vivir y pensar el Dios de los pobres.” Co-sponsored by the Hesburgh Libraries, the Cushwa Center for the Study of American Catholicism, the Department of Theology and the Kellogg Institute for International Studies, the symposium is free and open to all.

The archive will be available at only three locations worldwide: the Hesburgh Libraries at Notre Dame, the Instituto Bartolomé de las Casas in Lima and the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú in Lima.

“Gustavo attested that his theological work was ‘más que la palabra escrita’ (more than the written word),” said Timothy Matovina, a professor of theology. “This half century of his audio recordings from his live annual exchanges with pastoral leaders, activists, theologians and other scholars is one of the great treasures in the Gutiérrez archives.

“These resources — which until now even many advanced Gutiérrez scholars did not know about — will advance theological and other critical work on Father Gutiérrez’s thought for decades to come.”

The University has worked in partnership with Instituto Bartolomé and the Pontificia Universidad Católica for more than 10 years to digitize the archives, with funding from Notre Dame Research, Hesburgh Libraries, the Cushwa Center, the Department of Theology, the Office of Mission Engagement and Church Affairs and the Institute for Latino Studies.

“This archive is an invaluable addition to the extensive Catholic research collections held by Hesburgh Libraries and the University Archives,” said Erika Hosselkus, associate dean of the Hesburgh Libraries. “Through this ongoing collaboration with our partners at the Instituto Bartolomé de las Casas and the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, these unique recordings and the notes and outlines that accompany them will be preserved and available in perpetuity.

“It is rare for an archive to hold a nearly uninterrupted series of recordings spanning a half century. The scope and depth of the archive — and the extensive descriptions and transcriptions created by our partners in Lima — make it accessible to both experts and students here at Notre Dame and in Peru.”

The Cushwa Center will offer funding for scholars who may wish to visit the archives — which must be accessed in person — through their Research Travel Grants program. The center has also established the Gustavo Gutiérrez Research Awards to support projects in theology, history and the social sciences that engage or broadly take inspiration from Father Gutiérrez’s work on the preferential option for the poor.

“Gutiérrez’s way of doing theology is crucial for understanding the pastoral contribution of the Global South for the universal church in the 21st century, especially after Pope Francis,” said David Lantigua, an associate professor of theology and the William W. and Anna Jean Cushwa Co-Director of the Cushwa Center. “These nearly 50 years of conferences from Peru in Spanish on theological topics ranging from the Bible to the current ecological crisis offer unprecedented access to his brilliant mind and his love for the Church and the poor through teaching students.”

Father Gutiérrez, who was born in Lima, pursued studies in Leuven, Belgium; Lyon, France; and Rome as a young seminarian. He returned home in 1960 to serve in a parish and began teaching theology at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. And, in 1965, he participated in the fourth session of the Second Vatican Council.

His landmark text, “Teología de la liberación: Perspectivas,” was published in Spanish in 1971 and in English in 1973 as “A Theology of Liberation: History, Politics, and Salvation.” His writings have been translated into more than a dozen languages and have left an indelible mark on Christian theology globally. Father Gutiérrez was named to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2002 and received more than 30 honorary degrees. He taught at the University of Notre Dame from 2001 until his retirement in 2018.

“Father Gustavo sometimes referred to these conferences in his own writings so his readers could explore in greater depth his theology that gives reasons for hope to the poor through the saving love of Jesus Christ,” Lantigua said. “Now scholars and students can appreciate even more the subtlety, originality and evolution of his vivacious thought, always tinged with his characteristic sense of humor.

“With these conferences made available through the collaboration of three institutions where Father Gustavo taught generations of students and faculty, his theological legacy will continue to grow and expand for a global Church amid a world facing the most drastic wealth inequality ever witnessed in history.”

