Mike Seamon named Vice President for University Operations, Events, and Safety

Mike Seamon

University of Notre Dame Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan has announced that Mike Seamon, who previously served as vice president for Campus Safety and University Operations, will take on a new role as vice president for University Operations, Events, and Safety. This brings together two divisions and creates opportunities for enhanced integration, service levels and operational effectiveness.

In this expanded role, Seamon will continue to oversee campus safety, including the Notre Dame Police and Fire Departments, Risk Management and Safety, the Sustainability Office, St. Michael’s Laundry, Cedar Grove Cemetery and several key operational units. In addition, he will take on oversight of campus dining and catering operations; planning and execution of a wide range of University events from commencement to concerts, including operations and events around football games; and lead university enterprises such as the Morris Inn, McKenna Hall, the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore and licensing.

“Mike is an exceptionally talented leader with a wide breadth of experiences and relationships across the University, which will certainly help drive the future impact of this new division,” Cullinan said. “He is also deeply passionate about advancing Notre Dame’s unique mission and representing our highest values in all he does. I am immensely grateful to have Mike serving in this critical role.”

In his 27 years of serving the University, Seamon has led several key initiatives and events. He began his role with Campus Safety and University Operations in March 2019 and was instrumental when Notre Dame reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing leadership of the University’s COVID Response Unit. He also helped oversee the opening and move into the Campus Crossroads facility in 2017. In 2009, Seamon was charged by then-President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., to oversee the inception of Game Day Operations. Seamon led multiple major events in Notre Dame Stadium, including the NHL Winter Classic and the first international friendly soccer match between Liverpool and Dortmund in 2019. He also oversaw the first major concert, featuring Garth Brooks, to be hosted in Notre Dame Stadium in 2018.

“I’m honored, humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve the University in this new leadership capacity. I am also excited to be working alongside such a talented and mission-oriented team that is dedicated to the service of Our Lady’s University,” said Seamon.

Over the course of his career at Notre Dame, Seamon has served in various leadership roles across the University including the Office of the Executive Vice President, Event Management, University Relations, the Finance Division and the Business Operations Division.

A 1992 graduate of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in management, Seamon served as head student manager his senior year for the Notre Dame football team under Lou Holtz. Seamon went on to earn his MBA from the University in 1994 while serving as an intern for the Notre Dame athletics director. He has served his alma mater since 1997 after previously working as director of sales and marketing for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays of Major League Baseball.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Seamon resides in South Bend and is involved in a variety of community activities. He currently serves on the Logan Center’s Board of Directors. He is a graduate of the South Bend/Mishawaka Leadership Program, has served as the chair of the Logan Center’s Foundation Board of Trustees and on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.