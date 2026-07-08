Michelle V. Joyce appointed vice president of institutional research, innovation and strategy

Michelle V. Joyce

Michelle V. Joyce has been appointed vice president for institutional research, innovation and strategy at the University of Notre Dame, effective Aug. 10, after an extensive national search.

Joyce, who currently serves as Notre Dame’s associate vice president of campaign administration, corporate and foundation relations, and academic advancement, succeeds David Bailey, who led the Office of Institutional Research, Innovation & Strategy (IRIS) from 2011 until his recent retirement.

“Michelle’s proven track record as a strategic thought partner and visionary leader who is dedicated to the University’s distinctive mission make her an ideal choice for this critical role,” said University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. “I look forward to working closely with her in this new capacity, and I am confident that under her leadership, IRIS will continue to ensure that Notre Dame’s strategic ambitions are informed by rigorous data analysis and a deep understanding of the University’s Catholic mission. Michelle possesses the analytical rigor, institution-wide perspective and collaborative leadership style to work alongside the University’s executive officers in guiding our strategic planning and fostering ongoing innovation across the University.”

As vice president for IRIS, Joyce will serve as the president’s principal adviser on institutional strategy, planning and performance assessment; help to advance a culture of strategic innovation and continuous improvement by identifying emerging trends, opportunities and risks in higher education and related sectors; oversee the University’s central institutional research function, ensuring the integrity, relevance and strategic use of data; and lead and develop a multidisciplinary team of highly skilled professionals with expertise in strategy, analytics, research and operational improvement.

“The work of IRIS, under the tremendous leadership of David Bailey, has been critical to advancing the University’s strategic priorities,” Joyce said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to build on that good work as we seek to be the premier global Catholic research university in the world. Notre Dame’s Catholic character and call to be a force for good have never been more important, and I am excited to work alongside Father Dowd, the University’s senior leaders and the IRIS team to advance our distinctive mission.”

As an associate vice president in the Department of Development, a position she has held since 2022, Joyce has played a key role in the administration of For Good, the largest and most successful campaign in Notre Dame’s history. She also serves as a liaison to the Office of the Provost and has worked with leaders from across the University to identify, articulate and share their strategic priorities.

Joyce previously served in positions of increasing responsibility in the Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations, beginning as a director of foundation relations in 2016. She was then named a senior director in 2018 and executive director of CFR in 2021. Joyce led proposal development for large foundation grants to the academy and the University in those roles, forging lasting partnerships to advance the University’s research priorities.

Joyce earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Notre Dame in 1999 and a doctoral degree in analytical chemistry from Duke University in 2003. She returned to Notre Dame in 2004, where she served as an associate professor of the practice and associate director of the Mass Spectrometry and Proteomics Facility. She worked in the University’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry for 12 years, supporting the research of science and engineering faculty and contributing laboratory experiences in analytical chemistry courses for undergraduate students. She also created and served as the founding director of the ND LIGHTS program, which provided under-resourced schools with laboratory instrumentation through a science education course she developed and taught to undergraduate students.

Joyce has served on numerous task forces and committees at the University and co-chaired the External Engagement Strategic Advisory Committee as part of the University’s strategic framework planning initiative. She also served as an instructor for the Moreau First-Year Seminar during its inaugural year.

Joyce and her husband, Tim, who is also a class of 1999 Notre Dame alumnus, have two children, Ian and Analiese, who are both undergraduates at the University.

Contact: Carrie Gates, associate director of media relations, 574-993-9220, c.gates@nd.edu