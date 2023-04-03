Local leaders, housing advocates to discuss paths to affordable housing

With construction and real estate costs continuing to rise, juicing rents and restricting access to the housing market, the issue of quality, affordable housing looms large in the South Bend-Elkhart area, particularly as it relates to community and economic development.

Seeking to educate the public about the various ways in which affordable housing is generated, local leaders and housing advocates will discuss the issue in detail Tuesday (April 4) as part of a panel discussion at the University of Notre Dame.

Hosted by the Notre Dame Center for Social Concerns, “The Role of Government and Public/Private Partnerships in Generating Affordable Housing” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Geddes Hall Coffee House, just west of the Hesburgh Library.

“The Center for Social Concerns is a place for critical conversations about the challenges communities face. The affordable housing crisis is among the most daunting of those challenges, and it’s impacting us here in northern Indiana, so it’s important that we address it at Notre Dame,” said Suzanne Shanahan, the Leo and Arlene Hawk Executive Director of the Center for Social Concerns.

Panelists will include South Bend Common Councilwoman Lori Hamann, Anne Mannix of Housing Matters, Sam Centellas of CDFI Friendly South Bend, and Caleb Bauer, executive director of community investment for the city of South Bend.

The event is free and open to the public.