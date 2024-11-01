Kroc Institute releases third report on Colombian Peace Agreement implementation of ethnic approach

Ángela María Ramírez Rincón, executive director of PAM's Barometer Initiative in Colombia, presents at the Keough School's Washington, D.C., office.

Colombia is at the halfway point with the implementation of its 2016 peace accord, and data indicate there are serious challenges to achieving goals established to guarantee the rights of ethnic communities in the peace process.

A new report from the Peace Accords Matrix (PAM), part of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies in the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, outlines the limitations and weaknesses, as well as progress and successes, of implementing ethnic commitments within the Colombian context. “A Call to Action: Third Special Report on the Implementation Status of the Colombian Final Peace Accord’s Ethnic Approach” was officially released at events held Sept. 10 in Cali, Colombia, and Sept. 17 in Washington, D.C. At both gatherings, speakers presented an overview of the report’s findings and facilitated discussions on lessons learned and best practices for fostering inclusive peacebuilding.

The Third Special Report, published by the Peace Accords Matrix.

“Lasting peace in Colombia requires understanding and addressing the different and disproportionate impacts of the armed conflict on ethnic groups,” said Ángela María Ramírez Rincón, executive director of PAM’s Barometer Initiative in Colombia, at the Sept. 17 launch event.

“We’ve found a significant gap between general implementation of the accord and implementation of the ethnic chapter and ethnic approach. Obviously, this is of great concern — but as the report highlights, there are action steps offered to close this gap. This gives us hope,” she said.

The report offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis, with recommendations to guide the second half of the implementation period for the ethnic approach and to achieve higher rates of implementation. The value of its findings and recommendations enabled PAM staff to present to the Department of State and offer briefings to congressional staffers during their time in Washington, D.C., last month.

Obstacles include a lack of effective mainstreaming in planning and programmatic efforts, slow implementation of security guarantees for ethnic communities and a failure to apply prior consultation processes for ethnic groups. A legacy of state neglect, combined with suffering caused by prolonged conflict and violence against these communities, calls for sustained efforts to rebuild trust and address grievances.

“Implementation of the Final Accord’s ethnic commitments provides a historic opportunity to recognize and guarantee the rights of ethnic communities in Colombia who have experienced disproportionate and identity-specific impacts of the armed conflict,” said Josefina Echavarría Álvarez, PAM’s director.

She noted that the United States and Mexico have declared their commitment and support since fall 2022.

“Both countries have pledged technical and financial resources to bring the promises of ethnic equality and authentic development to the Indigenous, Afro and Roma peoples in Colombia,” Echavarría Álvarez said. “We hope this support translates into considerable gains, such as better coordination and the incorporation of ethnic lenses in all plans, programs, projects and forums created by the accord.”

PAM researchers found the need to strengthen protection of ethnic communities, especially among women leaders, and to implement landmine removal in the territories. The report emphasizes the importance of justice and reparations for these communities through participation in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace and culturally sensitive searches for missing persons. In addition, it encourages international and governmental support to provide financial and technical resources for restorative justice projects, and to ensure ethnic communities actively contribute to peacebuilding efforts.

“Though implementation of the Final Accord’s ethnic stipulations are not where they should be at this time, the Kroc Institute has outlined several actions that could, in the short and medium term, expedite and enhance implementation,” Ramírez Rincón said. “Advancing these commitments would empower ethnic communities to realize their full potential and contribute to a more equitable and just peace, allowing society as a whole to prosper.”

Alongside the full report, the Kroc Institute has also produced a policy brief highlighting key points of the report. The institute has released eight prior reports on the status of overall implementation, as well as four reports on implementation of gender provisions, two reports on implementation of ethnic provisions, a special report on the implementation of the Final Agreement from the perspective of victims’ rights, and a special report on the environmental challenges. All of PAM’s reports are available here.

Originally published by Jena O'Brien at kroc.nd.edu