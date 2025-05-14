Kenneth Scheve appointed dean of the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters

Kenneth Scheve, the I.A. O'Shaughnessy Dean of the College of Arts and Letters

Kenneth Scheve, the Dean Acheson Professor of Political Science and Global Affairs and the dean of social science at Yale University, has been appointed the I.A. O’Shaughnessy Dean of the College of Arts and Letters by University of Notre Dame President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. Scheve, who will also hold a tenured faculty position in the Department of Political Science, begins a five-year term as dean on July 1.

“Ken Scheve is a renowned political scientist and experienced administrator with a deep commitment to our Catholic mission,” Father Dowd said. “His global perspective, commitment to interdisciplinary research and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal person to serve as dean of Notre Dame’s oldest and largest college at this point in the University’s history. We are delighted to welcome Ken back to his alma mater.”

An elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Scheve studies the domestic and international governance of modern capitalism — seeking to explain how politics succeeds and fails in contributing to shared prosperity. His research examines inequality and redistribution, the politics of globalization, the social and political consequences of long-run economic change, and climate politics.

He is the author, with David Stasavage, of “Taxing the Rich: A History of Fiscal Fairness in the United States and Europe,” which examines the role of fairness concerns in the politics of progressive taxation from the early 19th century through contemporary debates. Scheve is also the author, with fellow Class of 1990 alumnus Matthew Slaughter, of “Globalization and the Perceptions of American Workers,” examining American public opinion about the liberalization of trade, immigration and foreign direct investment policies. His research has been published in leading journals including the American Political Science Review, American Journal of Political Science, The Journal of Politics, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and International Organization.

Scheve’s scholarly awards include the International Political Economy Society’s David A. Lake Award, the American Political Science Association (APSA) Franklin L. Burdette/Pi Sigma Alpha Award, the Michael Wallerstein Award from the APSA’s Political Economy Section, the Robert O. Keohane Award from the journal International Organization, and the International Studies Association’s Society for Women in International Political Economy Mentor Award.

At Notre Dame, Scheve majored in economics and graduated with highest honors. He worked as a financial analyst in Morgan Stanley’s Commercial Bank Group for two years and then taught math at a high school in Kansas City before going on to complete a Ph.D. in political science from Harvard University, where he won the Toppan Prize for best dissertation on the subject of political science.

Scheve began his faculty career as an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Yale. He has also held faculty positions at the University of Michigan and Stanford University, where he served in a number of leadership roles, including director of The Europe Center. He returned to Yale in 2020, where he served as deputy director for academic affairs at the Jackson Institute (now the Jackson School) for Global Affairs, leading faculty recruitment and curricula development for a new Master in Public Policy in Global Affairs degree.

In his current role as dean of social sciences, Scheve serves on the leadership team for the dean of Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, oversees the seven departments in the Division of Social Sciences and works with the dean of humanities to steward cross-divisional programs such as the Department of African American Studies.

“In an exceptionally competitive pool, Ken rose to the top,” said John T. McGreevy, Notre Dame’s Charles and Jill Fischer Provost. “He is an award-winning teacher-scholar with an impressive international research profile. He is also an energetic problem-solver with extensive administrative experience and a commitment to our Catholic mission. We were uniformly impressed with his vision, leadership style and dedication to excellence.”

McGreevy thanked the search committee for its efforts over the past several months. “The committee members were excellent recruiters and representatives of Notre Dame,” he said. “I’m grateful for their dedication and discernment throughout this process.”

Established in 1842, the year Notre Dame was founded, the College of Arts and Letters includes 20 departments across the arts, humanities and social sciences; 20 centers and institutes; more than 550 faculty members; 3,000 undergraduates; and 1,100 graduate students. The college is also the liberal arts home for all Notre Dame students as they take core curriculum courses and electives in everything from theology and philosophy to economics and creative writing.

“For many, attending Notre Dame is a transformative experience, and it certainly was for me — it helped shape my values, deepened my curiosity about the world and instilled invaluable habits of mind,” Scheve said. “I have a deep appreciation for what a Catholic liberal arts education can mean in someone’s life. I’m truly honored to return in a role where I can contribute to that in a meaningful way and support the outstanding work of the college’s departments and faculty.

“The moment I saw this opportunity, I felt a real spark. It brings together everything I’ve worked on — as a teacher, scholar and administrator — and brings it to bear on a mission that I’m really passionate about.”

Contact: Carrie Gates, associate director of media relations, 574-631-4313, c.gates@nd.edu

