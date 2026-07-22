Ken Kollman to succeed David Campbell as Democracy Initiative director in January

Ken Kollman, the Dr. William M. Scholl Professor of Politics

As the University of Notre Dame’s Democracy Initiative approaches its fourth year, Inaugural Director David Campbell, the Packey J. Dee Professor of American Democracy, is preparing to transition leadership of the initiative to renowned political scientist Ken Kollman, the Dr. William M. Scholl Professor of Politics in the Department of Political Science and the Keough School of Global Affairs. Kollman began a six-month term as director-designate on July 1 and will formally take over as Democracy Initiative director on Jan. 1.

“David Campbell has done a superb job as founding director — developing a vision, building partnerships and turning an early idea into a thriving, University-wide endeavor,” said John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost. “Under his leadership, the Democracy Initiative has advanced cutting-edge research, supported the recruitment of excellent scholar-teachers, expanded opportunities for students, helped realize a transformative $55 million gift for the Rooney Democracy Institute, and convened thought leaders to tackle urgent and complex challenges to democracy around the world.”

The Library of Congress recently named Campbell to the Kluge Chair in American Law and Governance, a prestigious research appointment focused on legal, constitutional and political issues related to the institutions of American government. During the spring 2027 residential appointment, he will make use of the world’s largest law library and the Library of Congress’ unique collection of manuscripts on the formation and development of the American Republic, and take advantage of opportunities to participate in ongoing dialogue with political leaders on matters of importance to civic life.

Kollman, an alumnus of Notre Dame, joined the faculty in January after 32 years at the University of Michigan. His distinguished record of scholarship includes award-winning books and journal articles, more than $47 million in external research funding, and key contributions to the development of major publicly available datasets used by researchers around the world.

“I’m confident that Ken Kollman is the right choice to lead the Democracy Initiative into this next chapter,” McGreevy said. “He is a leading scholar in both American and comparative politics, a gifted teacher, and an experienced administrator who has served in numerous leadership roles at Michigan, including as the director of the International Institute and director of the Center for Political Studies.”

Democracy was one of the first three campus-wide initiatives launched as part of “Notre Dame 2033: A Strategic Framework.” It works to renew the strength of democracy in the U.S. and around the world by advancing rigorous research, preparing students for civic leadership and convening influential voices across political divides.

Together with his team, Campbell, who was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, launched the successful Democracy Talks series, created an undergraduate Democracy Fellows program and created the Democracy Catalyst grant program. To date, the program has funded nearly 70 faculty and graduate student projects that will produce dozens of new books, articles, convenings and courses on the subject of democracy. He also worked to build deeper connections between the Rooney Institute and the Kellogg Institute for International Studies, as well as other democracy-related institutes, centers and programs across campus. Learn more at go.nd.edu/democracy.