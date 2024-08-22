‘Kate the Chemist’ joins the University of Notre Dame as new professor for the public understanding of science

Kate Biberdorf (Photo courtesy of Kate Biberdorf)

The University of Notre Dame's College of Science has announced the creation of a new, strategic faculty position: professor for the public understanding of science. This role is designed to enhance the college’s visibility both nationally and internationally. Renowned chemist and science communicator Kate Biberdorf, popularly known as “Kate the Chemist,” will be the first to hold this prestigious position, starting Sept. 1, 2024.

“Dr. Biberdorf’s appointment reflects the College of Science’s commitment to fostering a deeper public appreciation of and engagement with science. Our goal is to bridge the gap between scientific communities and the general public, ensuring scientific knowledge is widely disseminated and valued by society at large,” said Santiago Schnell, the William K. Warren Foundation Dean of the College of Science.

The creation of the professor for the public understanding of science role aligns with Notre Dame’s strategic vision to elevate the University’s visibility as a respected research institution on the global stage. This position will foster meaningful engagement with the public, complementing the college’s efforts to facilitate effective collaborations to expand the reach and impact of Notre Dame’s research and scholarship.

The professor for the public understanding of science will work to make science accessible to all and to build public trust in science. This will be achieved through a comprehensive platform of activities that engage the local community and help coordinate and amplify these efforts through national and international platforms such as social media, public lectures, articles, books and appearances on television, radio and podcasts. In this role, and with a new, collaborative makerspace, Biberdorf will leverage these platforms to make science more accessible and engaging to diverse audiences.

Kate Biberdorf (Photo courtesy of Kate Biberdorf)

“I am incredibly honored to join the faculty of Notre Dame this fall. My goal is to raise the public understanding of science, and I’m optimistic that the brand-new scientific engagement makerspace will help to highlight and amplify the groundbreaking research happening on campus. With a little help from fire and explosions, we will elevate Notre Dame’s standing in the worldwide scientific community,” Biberdorf said.

Biberdorf is a celebrated scientist known for her dynamic and entertaining approach to science communication. She holds a doctorate in chemistry and has gained widespread acclaim for her ability to make complex scientific concepts understandable and exciting. As “Kate the Chemist,” she has inspired millions through her books, live demonstrations and media appearances, promoting science literacy and enthusiasm among people of all ages. She has been featured by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Today Show, and presented the 2023 Christmas Lecture at Notre Dame.

Her appointment underscores Notre Dame’s commitment to science outreach and education. Biberdorf’s expertise and passion for science communication will be invaluable in achieving the college’s goals of enhancing scientific literacy and public engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kate Biberdorf as our first professor for the public understanding of science,” Schnell said. “Her expertise, passion and dynamic approach to science communication will foster a deeper appreciation of science while inspiring the next generation of scientists. We also believe that the professor for the public understanding of science can provide the training, tools and platform needed to help our faculty, postdoctoral fellows and students connect their work to society and make it relevant to people’s everyday lives. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Dr. Biberdorf will have on our community and beyond.”

The new position is part of a comprehensive plan to integrate public engagement into the fabric of Notre Dame’s scientific endeavors. As the inaugural professor for the public understanding of science, Biberdorf will assess the current state of public engagement in science within the college, identify key stakeholders and set clear and measurable goals for increasing public engagement in science. This college-wide strategy will coordinate, elevate and expand the reach of efforts across the faculty in the College of Science.

Biberdorf’s appointment is a significant milestone in Notre Dame’s journey to emerge as a leader in public science engagement. Her start date of Sept. 1 marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the College of Science as it continues its demonstrated track record of excellence in research, education and now public outreach.

Hear Kate Biberdorf speak about her passion for science education on Notre Dame Stories, the official podcast of the University of Notre Dame.

Contact: Jessica Sieff, associate director of media relations, 574-631-3933, jsieff@nd.edu