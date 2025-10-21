Karen Deak named executive director of Notre Dame’s IDEA Center

Karen Imgrund Deak has been selected as executive director of the IDEA Center at the University of Notre Dame, where she has served in the interim role since September 2024. She will lead the unit and oversee the roll out of its recent strategic reorganization. Deak brings to the role knowledge of developing partnerships at the IDEA Center, across the University, and beyond.

Karen Deak

Speaking about Deak’s hire, Jeffrey F. Rhoads, the John and Catherine Martin Vice President for Research, said, “After an extensive national search, I am thrilled that we found our new leader right here at Notre Dame. Karen’s distinctive skills and collaborative mindset are exactly what the commercialization and innovation landscape at the University needs right now, especially as we look to build a partnership-centric unit that works hand-in-glove with our faculty, staff, and student researchers, our community, and our corporate partners.”

As interim director, Deak has led the refocusing of the team to better support the commercialization of University-created technology. Under this new framework, the team of researcher liaisons fully focuses on supporting faculty, postdoctoral scholars, and graduate student researchers across all disciplines by helping them identify research that is potentially patentable or commercially promising.

The new structure also includes a separate Technology Protection and Licensing Team, which focuses on identifying and maintaining intellectual property (IP) protection for inventions and University-created work. This team also includes experts who focus on licensing research to corporate partners who are interested in developing it into products and services that advance the common good.

The final piece of the IDEA Center’s new Research Commercialization framework is the Ventures and Strategic External Relations Team, which is responsible for exploring and initiating new external relationships, while also nurturing existing partnerships. This team is currently responsible for administering the IDEA Center's Pit Road Fund and the University's relationship with the 1842 Fund and Alloy Partners, and aims to significantly grow the number of external partnerships focused on commercializing Notre Dame’s research.

“I’m thrilled by the invitation to become a permanent member of such a great team,” Deak said. “I’ve greatly enjoyed my time in the interim role, and I’m humbled to have been selected to continue leading the IDEA Center as we work in partnership with the University’s researchers.”

Deak brings a diverse portfolio of experiences to her position, with expertise in patent law, philanthropic fundraising, student engagement, and project management, including previous roles in the early operations of the IDEA Center. She holds a doctorate in genetics from the University of Chicago and an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“With her extensive background in patent law and commercialization, Karen is well-positioned to lead the IDEA Center into a new chapter of supporting researchers and their ideas on the entire journey from early development to commercial launch."

Deak began her career at what is now the world's largest law firm, where she worked as a patent agent, representing clients as diverse as Washington University in St. Louis and large multinationals such as Monsanto, to help them prepare and prosecute patent applications at the U.S. Patent Office. Initially recruited to the University via the College of Science, Deak was tasked with planning, creating, and managing a master's-level program teaching patent law to prospective patent agents, which she directed for five years.

Before formally joining the IDEA Center’s staff in 2017, Deak was involved in its establishment and early growth. As commercialization specialist for Notre Dame Research, she served the faculty liaison to the developing IDEA Center. Deak expanded the impact of the center’s partnerships as director of network engagement, as she developed and leveraged a nationwide, multi-industry network of external alumni experts to help commercialize Notre Dame-generated innovations.

Deak then went on to lead the creation of strategic growth and fundraising plans for Notre Dame Research, The Graduate School, and the IDEA Center, as the academic advancement director within the Office of Development. Prior to returning to the University to serve as interim director at the IDEA Center, Deak supported the work of two start-ups in a variety of roles.

“With her extensive background in patent law and commercialization, Karen is well-positioned to lead the IDEA Center into a new chapter of supporting researchers and their ideas on the entire journey from early development to commercial launch. We are excited to have her on the Notre Dame Research team,” said Rhoads.

Learn more about Deak and the IDEA Center on the IDEA Center's website.

Originally published by Erin Fennessy at research.nd.edu on .