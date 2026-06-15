Joseph Capizzi appointed to direct McGrath Institute for Church Life at University of Notre Dame

Joseph E. Capizzi, McGrath-Cavadini Director of the McGrath Institute for Church Life

Joseph E. Capizzi, dean of the School of Theology and Religious Studies at the Catholic University of America, has been appointed the McGrath-Cavadini Director of the University of Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life (MICL), effective July 1.

The McGrath Institute partners with Catholic dioceses, parishes, and schools to address pastoral challenges with theological depth and rigor. By connecting the Catholic intellectual life to the life of the Church, the institute forms faithful Catholic leaders for service to the Church and the world.

Capizzi will succeed John Cavadini, who has led the MICL for the past 25 years and will return to full-time research and teaching in the Department of Theology. “All of us are in John’s debt for his dedicated and tireless service as director,” said John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost. “His cultivation of the institute’s signature programs, his capacity to attract external support from foundations and his passion for connecting the worlds of the University and the Church have elevated not only the McGrath Institute but Notre Dame.”

As the institute’s next director, Capizzi will build on that strong foundation, supporting existing programs while working with partners across campus to envision new initiatives that anticipate the evolving needs of the Global Church — particularly in light of shifting demographics and emerging challenges.

“Joseph Capizzi rose to the top of a competitive national search,” McGreevy said. “We were impressed with his energy, leadership experience, deep understanding of and commitment to the University’s Catholic mission, passion for the life and future of the Church and ambition to help us realize the possibilities of this great University.”

Capizzi has been a member of the Catholic University faculty since 1997. He was appointed dean of the School of Theology and Religious Studies in 2023. Previously, he served as the executive director of Catholic University’s Institute for Human Ecology from its founding in 2016 until 2023.

Capizzi received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, his master’s in theological studies from Emory University and his master’s and doctoral degrees in theology from Notre Dame, where he was a John A. O’Brien Fellow.

He teaches in the areas of social and political theology, with special interests in issues of peace and war, citizenship, political authority and Augustinian theology. He has written, lectured and published widely on just war theory, bioethics, the history of moral theology and political liberalism. Capizzi is the author of “Politics, Justice and War: Christian Governance and the Ethics of Warfare,” published by Oxford University Press, and “A Catechism for Business: Tough Ethical Questions and Insights from Catholic Teaching” with Andrew Abela. He is currently working on a book project focused on the right to property in the Catholic tradition.

Capizzi said he was attracted to the position by the opportunity to serve the men and women of the Church and to work with diocesan priests, religious men and women, bishops and laypeople, as well as faculty experts and colleagues across a university that is committed to world-class scholarship and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

“Being given the opportunity to lead the MICL as the McGrath-Cavadini Director is a great gift and frankly, a challenge,” he said. “McGrath has a well-earned reputation for helping the Church address pastoral challenges by drawing on a wide and talented pool of leading academics. I am grateful to John Cavadini for his role in shaping McGrath’s vision and guiding it for so many years. I cannot wait to be a part of its unique mission and dedicated community of scholars, friends and students.”

McGreevy acknowledged the search committee for its efforts over the past several months. “Vice President and Associate Provost Maura Ryan and the members of the committee represented the University with integrity and worked diligently to identify and recruit an excellent pool of candidates,” he said. “I am thankful for their consistent effort and sound judgment throughout the process.”

Contact: Erin Blasko, assistant director of media relations, 574-631-4127, eblasko@nd.edu