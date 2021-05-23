Jimmy Dunne: 2021 Commencement Address

Before I start, I’ve been around campus the last couple days and it’s been a lot of fun. I went up to a reception at a new dorm on the North Quad, which is pretty awesome and a bunch of seniors talked to me about, “are you gonna speak about interviewing” and all those types of things?

And I said, well in the 11 minutes and 32 seconds that our esteemed chairman gave me to talk, I didn’t have that in my dissertation, so, I’m gonna tell a story. It was a good question. I should have thought of it.

It’s about a kid that I interviewed 25 years ago, Kevin Williams. When you’re going for an interview, it’s never perfect, ok, so you all are used to getting A’s. You’re Notre Dame students. You’re just exceptional. Perfect kind of leaves the building when you leave Notre Dame and nothing is perfect, ok. It’s a beautiful, messy, wonderful thing, but it’s not perfect. And it depends who you’re interviewing and what you are. Anyway, this kid Kevin Williams had come in and I didn’t really know him. I had seen him. He was a caddy at the place I played. He had a hustle to him. I liked him. His parents were both school teachers. He had kind of real blue collar smarts so I was attracted to this kid. And he came in and we started interviewing.

What I like to do when I used to interview people is to make them uncomfortable, because I want to see how they act when things go wrong. Are they defensive? What happens? And this kid was cool and collected, confident, didn’t strike back. Also he was a listener. Most people listen just to respond. You really want to listen to every word like your life depends on it. That’s how he listened. He had in his eyes this desire to succeed, it was a refined desperation, where I could just see how important it was to him. So net net, I make decisions pretty quickly. I had seen him for about 32 minutes. I had seen enough.

So I offered him a job right on the spot on the trading floor. And he took the job right on the spot on the trading floor.

And then, now, we leave the world of perfect. So he says, Mr. Dunne, I really appreciate it, I’m excited to come here, but I have a question for you. I said, well, you got the job, get out of here, but I thought maybe this guy isn’t as smart as I thought, you know and so… and I could be wrong. I was wrong once a long time ago, but anyway.

So I said ok, I wouldn’t do that, but ok, what’s your question? He said, I know you went to Notre Dame. I said that’s right. He said you’re a big supporter of Notre Dame. I said that’s correct. He said well, I went to Boston College. I said yeah, well, you see at Notre Dame we can read, and so on your resume it said Boston College, so I assumed you weren’t lying on your resume. He said no, no but that’s not my point. Now, it’s getting less and less perfect, this interview.

I said, well what is your point? He said, well, I was accepted to Notre Dame and I went to Boston College. And I just want to make sure that’s not going to hold me back here at Sandler. I said I have two things to tell you.

Number one, we’re in the advice business. We talk to clients. They’re expecting us to be smart, to anticipate, to listen. For your entire time at Sandler, you are not permitted to tell anyone that you were accepted to Notre Dame, and you went to Boston College. I do not want anyone telling Sandler Jimmy Dunne’s hiring idiots here all of a sudden, alright.

I said and number two, as far as what will affect you at Sandler, having the choice of going to Notre Dame and then going to Boston College, that will affect you every day the rest of your life wherever you go. So, forget about starting Monday, you need to start today and you need to sit four feet from me because I have to watch you closer than I thought.

Anyway, he did start and he was a terrific guy… there’s a whole other part of the story but… And, by the way, I don’t want to load the gun as my son says, Seamus, loading the gun for the Boston College haters by the way. I had four sisters, three who went to Boston College, two great brothers in law. I always root for Boston College as long as their interests do not come into conflict with Notre Dame’s interests.

Thank you, Father Jenkins for that awfully nice introduction. I’m honored to be with you, my fellow trustees, our faculty, families and friends and - most of all - the Notre Dame Class of 2021. To my new fellow alumni: Well done, and congratulations.

You’ve achieved something great, and no one does this alone. Think of it: Here you are, surrounded by friends, celebrating success with family. They’re the ones who built you up, protected and prayed for you all the way through. It is a perfect moment to honor and thank the parents and families of the Class of ‘21.

One of our many traditions at Notre Dame is that when there is a new president of the United States, usually they come and speak at our commencement. So, you all had that to look forward to. And yet, after all this class has endured – the daily health checks, the mask wearing, limited social interactions, no tailgating, football atmosphere not the same, and the presidential tradition gets snatched away. Instead, you end up with me. I’m sorry, but it’s just not your year. Although, on the plus side, I notice the bookstore basketball hoops are back, alumni hall remains the center of the universe, and we beat Clemson in this building.

At two o’clock this morning I was at the Morris Inn, bathed in sweat, as I thought about just how this would go. But it puts me at ease to have my own family here: My wife Susan, our daughter Jacqueline, who is studying in Paris and wears her Notre Dame bomber jacket all around the city, and our sons, Seamus from the class of ’16 and CJ from the class of ’19.

It’s comforting as well to see so many old friends here, including my fellow honoree Tom Burish. Tom graduated summa, and as provost elevated our academic standards to where they are today. I graduated without distinction, although as manager of the Senior Bar, I did elevate its profitability. Enough to say that Tom and I have left our mark on campus in different ways.

After graduating, I wasn’t done with Notre Dame – the problem was that Notre Dame was done with me. I applied to the law school but got rejected. So you can imagine how sweet it is to receive – finally – this honorary doctor of laws degree. And Marcus Cole would’ve let me in, I guarantee it. If he was chairman, I would’ve gotten in. [to Dean Cole] And congratulations on all the work you’re doing.

You will be relieved to learn that I’m not here to lay out life’s path for you. This won’t be the gospel according to Jimmy Dunne. You’ll choose your own way. Because that’s part of life, figuring things out for yourself.

All I can really offer are some of my own experiences. They explain what we owe to this university, and what anyone stands to gain from the lifetime gift of a Catholic education. Some of my experiences were pretty raw. It is still very difficult to talk about them. Forgive me, it's impossible for me to speak about 9/11 and my alma mater without getting emotional. I don’t want anyone to feel awkward about it. I have done this before – never, like, in a stadium full of 20,000 people, but I’ve done this before, so stay with me, I’ll get through it.