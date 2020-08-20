New ThinkND discussion series brings leaders across industries together to share successes, perspectives

Inspiring Conversations

The Inspired Leadership Initiative and the Notre Dame Alumni Association have partnered to launch Inspiring Conversations, a new discussion series that will invite leaders from a broad spectrum of disciplines addressing their approach to leading people in this ever-changing world. Inspiring Conversations will welcome thoughtful, engaged and passionate people to address the challenges they and their organizations face in health care, food production, retail, ministry, athletics, academia and publishing. Each has a unique message to help us all as we navigate through these unique times and future challenges.

“This series is important at all times, but especially today as leaders contend with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the renewed awareness to address racial injustice,” said Tom Schreier, founding director of the Inspired Leadership Initiative at Notre Dame. “The leaders we are fortunate to have in these conversations have charisma, voice and humility coupled with the courage, purpose and inner strength to lead their organizations effectively. There is much to be learned from these conversations.”

During these interactive, live sessions presented exclusively on ThinkND, leaders will also discuss long-term changes in their industries and share their driving philosophies and leadership styles. These in-depth conversations will allow guests to talk about professional successes, but also their underlying philosophies of purpose, alignment and spirituality and how they have been able to build trust in their organizations through humility, confidence and purpose.

“Regardless of where you work, what your career level, or your own professional experiences, Inspiring Conversations will provide the Notre Dame family with a unique look at success and leadership,” said Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Notre Dame Alumni Association. “We are excited to partner with ILI on this project and provide these insights to our alumni, parents and friends.”

The first guest for Inspiring Conversations is Penny Wheeler, the president and CEO of Allina Health, at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25). Other guests include former Notre Dame basketball coach Muffet McGraw and Dave MacLennan, the chairman and CEO of Cargill. To register for the discussions and see the complete list and schedule of speakers, visit ThinkND.

Inspiring Conversations is hosted by the Inspired Leadership Initiative (ILI) at the University of Notre Dame. ILI is a program for accomplished individuals from all disciplines (business, nonprofit, academic and others) who have completed their chosen careers and wish to spend an academic year at Notre Dame — taking advantage of the University's vast array of resources — to pivot to their next stage in life and continue as a force for good in this world. ILI fellows have the unique opportunity to reflect on their past experience and shape the direction of their future, while also sharing their wisdom, experience and knowledge with the Notre Dame community.

