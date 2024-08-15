In memoriam: William H. ‘Bill’ Leahy, professor emeritus of economics

William H. “Bill” Leahy

William H. “Bill” Leahy, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Notre Dame, died Sunday (Aug. 11). He was 89.

Leahy was an indelible figure at the University of Notre Dame and worked in the Department of Economics for 54 years before his retirement in 2020. Throughout his career, his research focused on labor economics, collective bargaining, arbitration and industrial relations. He also published six books and more than 30 journal articles, and he held departmental leadership positions such as chair and director of undergraduate studies.

Beyond his research, Leahy was known for his ability to connect with students. He was an incredibly popular instructor and taught courses including a social science University Seminar, Labor Law and Employee Relations Law. In 2004, he was recognized with the Sheedy Excellence in Teaching Award, the College of Arts and Letters’ highest teaching honor.

“Bill's love of Notre Dame, and of our students, was unmatched,” said Michael Pries, professor of economics and Arts and Letters associate dean for the social sciences. “It brought him joy to teach and mentor them​ — his face would light up whenever he spoke ​of a student, whether it was a current student or someone from decades before.”

Born in Nyack, New York, Leahy came to Notre Dame in 1952 and received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the University. His commitment to Notre Dame was everlasting and, at one point, he and his wife Sharon lived on campus in apartments that were once located where the Hesburgh Library now stands.

Leahy joined the economics department as an assistant professor in 1966, was promoted to associate professor in 1969 and professor in 1975. Affectionately known as “coach,” he was also heavily involved in the recruitment and advising of student-athletes and was recognized as an honorary member of the 1966 football team under coach Ara Parseghian.

“Bill's passion was students. He was not just interested in teaching them about economics, but in teaching them about life,” said Eric Sims, the Michael P. Grace II Collegiate Chair, professor and department chair, and 2023 Sheedy Award recipient. “Bill's vocation as a teacher and mentor was a gift to all who encountered him.”

Leahy is survived by his wife, six children and many grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at 9:30 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 16). Leahy requested that everyone wear casual clothing (especially Notre Dame or kelly green apparel).

“Bill’s love for Notre Dame and the economics department was legendary — he was a leader and anchor for decades,” said Mary Flannery, Arts and Letters associate dean for undergraduate studies and a former director of undergraduate studies in economics. “But he most often spoke about his family, both their struggles and accomplishments. They were absolutely his top priority. His devotion to his faith, his family and Notre Dame was an inspiration to us all.”

Originally published by College of Arts and Letters at al.nd.edu on .