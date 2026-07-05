In Memoriam: Trustee Emeritus Martin Naughton

Martin Naughton

Martin Naughton, a member of the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees since 1999 and chairman emeritus of the supervisory board of the Irish manufacturing firm Glen Dimplex Group, died July 3. He was 87.

“Martin was a celebrated business leader, a transformative philanthropist, a devout Catholic, a devoted husband and father and a cherished friend to many who today mourn his passing,” said University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. “Notre Dame would not be the preeminent American university in Ireland today without his incredible vision and generosity and that of his wife, Carmel, and their family. My deepest condolences and prayers are with Carmel, their children and all who knew and loved Martin. May he rest in peace.”

Born in Dundalk, County Louth, Naughton studied mechanical and production engineering at the Southampton College of Technology, qualifying as an engineer in 1961. After 12 years as an industrial engineer and plant manager, he founded a small electrical appliance company, Glen Electric. Four years later, he acquired the much larger British heating company Dimplex and renamed the new firm Glen Dimplex.

Naughton continued to make acquisitions over the next 40 years, making Glen Dimplex today one of the world’s major manufacturers of domestic appliances with headquarters in County Louth, Ireland, operating in 20 countries and with more than 8,000 employees.

Naughton’s support of Notre Dame initiatives in his home country was substantial. He contributed to chaired professorships, faculty fellowships and the expansion of the Keough Institute for Irish Studies. Established in 1992 with a gift from the late Donald Keough and his wife, Marilyn, the institute was renamed in 2006 — at Keough’s urging — as the Keough-Naughton Institute. The institute is dedicated to the study and understanding of Irish culture in Ireland and beyond, with a wide-ranging focus on history, language, literature and policy.

Naughton was also instrumental in Notre Dame establishing its Keough-Naughton Notre Dame Centre at the historic O’Connell House on Merrion Square in Dublin. He was a founding member of the University’s Ireland Council and, in 2008, created the Naughton Fellowship Program, in which Irish students come to Notre Dame to study and conduct research in the STEM fields and Notre Dame students participate likewise in Ireland.

In one of his last acts, the late Pope Francis conferred the honor of the Order of Saint Gregory the Great upon Martin and Carmel Naughton in 2025. The papal honor commended the Naughtons’ philanthropy in education and the arts, recognizing in particular their support of Catholic education at Notre Dame and Kylemore Abbey and their contributions to higher education in Ireland.

The University paid tribute to Naughton’s many contributions by bestowing on him an honorary degree in 1998 in a ceremony that marked the opening of the study center in Dublin. He also received honorary degrees from Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Queen’s University in Belfast, the University of Ulster Coleraine, Dublin City University and Griffith College Dublin.

Naughton served for seven years on the Irish Council of State and was chair of Intertrade Ireland and the North-South Body for Trade and Business. He also was a member of the advisory board for Citi Group Private Bank for Europe and the Middle East.

The Naughton Foundation, established in 1994, supports worthwhile causes in the arts and education and, since 2008, has offered scholarships to students pursuing STEM-related studies. He founded the Naughton Art Gallery and Museum at Queen’s University, Belfast, as well as other initiatives at the university. He was the main benefactor to the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

Naughton was appointed a Knight of the British Empire and an Officier de la Legion d’Honneur of France.

Naughton is survived by Carmel; their children, Neil, Fergal — a Notre Dame Hesburgh Trustee — and Fiona; and their extended family.